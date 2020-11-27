Auburn quarterback Bo Nix aims to carry recent success into Iron Bowl

Nix agreed that his first Iron Bowl was a jumping-off point as he settled in as the team’s quarterback. He explained that beating Alabama is what anyone comes to Auburn to do, and the lesson he took from the performance was how everyone continued to fight through all four quarters. He pointed to the game as an example of how he’s been able to grow his game in different ways so Auburn can battle with the best of opponents.

Now, Nix is hopeful his performance in that game will boost his play when he travels to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time in his college career.

“I think it gives me a lot of confidence, knowing that I’m going into a tough place,” Nix said. “Obviously we have a ton of guys coming back, a lot of the same skill guys that we had last year, and then obviously a lot of guys on the defensive side of the ball that do the same thing. So I feel comfortable. A lot of the guys that made big plays last year, they’re back. We’re looking forward to Saturday.”

Nix described what he thought the keys to the game would be Saturday, saying running the ball would be crucial along with making positive plays on the early downs to avoid difficult third-down situations. He noted as much about the red zone, explaining Auburn has to be efficient from the 20-yard line on in order to have a chance.