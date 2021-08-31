Auburn quarterback Bo Nix describes his growth entering junior season

Nix made sure to point out his options in the passing game aren’t limited to the wide receivers.

“I think that’s the most exciting part: how many we can get involved. From tight ends to receivers,” Nix said. “Obviously we’ll have guys who had small roles in the past and now will have big roles that will have big shoes to fill. But [I’m] excited that they can get out there and do it because like you said, they have gotten that chemistry and those reps and the timing down from fall camp and even back in the summer.”

Nix added the new scheme should allow for the running backs to get the ball out of the backfield more, something he said they did well during fall camp.

Auburn opens the season against Akron and Alabama State before hitting its first marquee game on Sept. 18 against Penn State. Nix was candid about what the first two games can mean for the offense, saying the Tigers need to find their balance as an offense and their rhythm before it’s time to head to State College in Week 3.