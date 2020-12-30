Auburn quarterback Bo Nix eager to end season on high note

For Nix, the key to making the future a bright one starts with beating Northwestern to start the new year.

“It's huge. Bowl games can be great for the offseason, offseason prep, spring ball. It can really jumpstart you into the next year,” Nix said. “To have guys come out and play good, it'll be very huge for their confidence and their impact for next year.”

Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris credited Nix’s approach in the lead-up to the showdown with the Wildcats.

“I think Bo's done a really good job of getting himself ready. I know he was excited to get back in here after Christmas and to finish this thing out just like we started,” Morris said. “That's a big task that we have ahead of us, but to end this thing with a bowl win would be a great accomplishment for this team and for this team moving forward.”

Nix said he’s done his part as far as leadership while crediting the coaches, who have emphasized the importance of staying focused and taking the game seriously. Nix explained the bowl game is the next tangible thing on the Tigers’ radar, so they should take advantage before they break for the offseason.

Nix also talked about how important showing up ready to play will be against a 6-2 Northwestern team.