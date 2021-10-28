Auburn quarterback Bo Nix looks to keep up strong play

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said he felt Nix’s improved play is in part due to Nix having a better understanding of what’s expected of him, which Harsin noted takes time. The first-year Auburn head coach added Nix has improved his mechanics since the spring and has constantly focused on those aspects of his game.

“It takes time to really iron some of those things out and fine-tune it, and we're still a work-in-progress. But he works hard at it,” Harsin said.

Nix’s progress has also been noticed by the coach of Auburn’s next opponent.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said he thought Nix seems more confident compared to last year, and like the Rebels’ Matt Corral he felt Nix has improved his decision-making. Kiffin also brought up the long-held narrative that Nix played well at home but struggled on the road, saying the LSU and Arkansas victories demonstrate the notion is no longer true.

“He made unbelievable plays at LSU, played really good at Arkansas,” Kiffin said Wednesday. “He's playing really good now, so good for them, not great for us.”