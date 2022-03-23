Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis enters transfer portal

Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis is looking for a new start.

The rising second-year player announced Wednesday on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.

Davis has not taken a snap for the Tigers. A touted prospect who won state championships at the highest level of high school football in Texas, Davis was recruited by Gus Malzahn and stuck with the program even after he was fired, signing with Auburn in December 2020 after Malzahn was fired and before Bryan Harsin was hired.

But he never saw the field during Harsin’s first season. Since his signing, Harsin’s staff has brought in new quarterbacks TJ Finley, Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner.

“To all NCAA [football] coaches… if you believe in me, come get me,” Davis posted Wednesday, with the hashtag: #transferportal.

Davis along with the other four quarterbacks split repetitions evenly to start spring practice, Harsin said earlier in spring ball, with the plan being for more repetitions to go to the leaders as camp went on.

Finley shared playing time behind center last season with the departed Bo Nix. Geriner is a freshman who came to Auburn as a four-star prospect out of the state of Georgia. Calzada and Ashford both came to Auburn out of the transfer portal: Calzada started for Texas A&M last season and Ashford, a former Hoover High standout, transferred back closer to home from Oregon.