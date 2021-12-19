Auburn quarterback TJ Finley ‘taking it day by day’ with ankle injury

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley expects to have little limitation when the Tigers take the field for the final time this season.

Finley spoke to reporters Friday about his injury status after hurting his ankle in the Iron Bowl and said he believes he’ll be nearly healed up come Dec. 28, when Auburn faces Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

“I feel very well. Our training staff is doing an amazing job with my recovery and things of that nature,” Finley said. “I’m just taking it day by day right now, going out to practice and doing the best that I can. I’m actually doing all the individual drills and all the team work and things of that nature, so, yes, I feel like when game time comes I’ll be close to 100 percent.”

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin shared a similar sentiment on Thursday.

“He’s coming along, but he’s much better than what he was,” Harsin said. “By the time we play, he’s going to be ready to go.”