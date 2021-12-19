Auburn quarterback TJ Finley ‘taking it day by day’ with ankle injury

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley expects to have little limitation when the Tigers take the field for the final time this season.
Finley spoke to reporters Friday about his injury status after hurting his ankle in the Iron Bowl and said he believes he’ll be nearly healed up come Dec. 28, when Auburn faces Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.
“I feel very well. Our training staff is doing an amazing job with my recovery and things of that nature,” Finley said. “I’m just taking it day by day right now, going out to practice and doing the best that I can. I’m actually doing all the individual drills and all the team work and things of that nature, so, yes, I feel like when game time comes I’ll be close to 100 percent.”
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin shared a similar sentiment on Thursday.
“He’s coming along, but he’s much better than what he was,” Harsin said. “By the time we play, he’s going to be ready to go.”
Finley made his second start of the season against Alabama on Nov. 27 but headed to the medical tent during the second half of action while dealing with an injured right ankle. Finley stayed in the game but was noticeably hobbled in what proved to be a 24-22 quadruple-overtime loss to the Crimson Tide.
Finley finished the game 17-of-26 passing for 137 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
“I really couldn't move how I wanted to,” Finley said after the game. “When your ankle is kind of bothering you and things of that nature, you've got to get it taped up — and it forces you to stand in the pocket and deliver great balls, which I'm very capable of doing.
“When I had openings of times where I could have ran late in games and got four or five yards with my legs, I couldn't burst and plant off my foot. That hindered me. I just couldn't really move how I wanted to.”
Finley’s status is a valuable one for the Tigers given the team is already down four would-be starters.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Thursday that cornerback Roger McCreary, linebacker Zakoby McClain and right tackle Brodarious Hamm have opted out of the bowl game.
Additionally, center Nick Brahms underwent surgery after the Iron Bowl, which will also leave the senior unavailable.
AU adds top JUCO commit: Auburn has added another promising playmaker to its 2022 signing class.
Four-star junior college defensive tackle Jeffrey M’ba committed to Auburn over Missouri and Tennessee on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound M’ba stands as the Tigers’ 17th signee in this year’s class.
M’ba is considered the top junior college prospect in the 2022 class, per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. With his addition, Auburn’s class moves up to 13th nationally and sixth in the SEC, per the same metrics.
M’ba becomes the first No. 1 overall junior college recruit to sign with Auburn since quarterback Jarrett Stidham in 2017.
M’ba’s journey to Auburn is an extraordinary one.
M’ba was born in Gabon, Africa but moved to La Roche-sur-Yon, France as a child. M’ba didn’t start playing football until 2018 and took to it immediately, which opened the door for an opportunity on the Pole France Aquitaine de Football team playing against the best football players in the country.
M’ba’s football exploits opened the door for a chance to come to America, where he enrolled at St. Thomas More in Connecticut. He originally committed to Virginia as part of the 2019 class, but since his grades from France and his test scores were not in place he decommitted and re-classified to 2020.
M’ba ultimately landed at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas, made famous by the Netflix TV show “Last Chance U.”
M’ba had 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack and one fumble recovery in four games as a freshman in 2020. He’s come on strong during his sophomore season, recording 40 tackles with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery in nine games this fall.