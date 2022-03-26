Auburn RB Hunter to miss rest of spring practice

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter will miss the remainder of spring practice after undergoing a minor procedure to clean up some damage in his leg, head coach Bryan Harsin announced Friday night.

The sophomore running back, who rushed for 593 yards and three touchdowns last season, was one of several players whose injury status was updated by Harsin following the team’s 80-play scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Along with Hunter, wide receiver J.J. Evans will miss eight weeks while recovering from a minor knee procedure. Wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson has been sidelined with a hamstring issue but is expected to return to the field this spring.

Quarterback Zach Calzada, who transferred from Texas A&M this offseason, is limited while dealing with a shoulder injury. Calzada has been participating in position drills but has not been able to take live reps with the rest of the Tigers’ quarterbacks.

Harsin said Calzada, who is one of four candidates for the starting job, is still getting all the requisite mental reps but won’t be let loose this spring. He is expected to be a full participant in player-run practices this summer and fully cleared before the start of fall camp.

“He wants to (practice fully), and he can spin it, now,” Harsin said. “He’s been out there, and that ball jumps out of his hand. He stands back there, and he’s getting every mental rep he can possibly get. I know it’s killing him. You can see it in his eyes; he wants to compete. He wants to play. He knows and feels like he can, but we’re not going to put him in a situation where that’s going to slow down the progress of his healing.”

Along the offensive line, starting center Nick Brahms (knee) and offensive tackle Austin Troxell have been limited. Starting guard Keiondre Jones is dealing with a minor “tweak” he sustained during the first week of practice and is expected back soon, according to Harsin. Brandon Council has also been sidelined after undergoing an offseason procedure.

On the defensive side of the ball, star linebacker Owen Pappoe remains out after undergoing a procedure to help repair the injury that sidelined him for much of last season. Junior college defensive tackle Jeffrey M’ba has also been sidelined due to a shoulder injury he sustained prior to arriving at Auburn. Defensive back Zion Puckett has been in a yellow non-contact jersey but has been eager to be a full participant in practices.

Kicker Anders Carlson continues to rehab from his torn ACL. Carlson was seen working individually during Auburn’s scrimmage, kicking field goals from up to 35 yards out.

Scrimmage notes: Auburn completed practice number seven out 15 allocated spring football practices for 2022 on Friday night with a scrimmage at Jordan-Hare. Head coach Bryan Harsin and Auburn allowed media members to view a little over 30 minutes of the spirited practice.

The team started with standard practice and went into a scrimmage with live reps, including tackling to the ground.

Among the highlights were:

— Practice finished with some red-zone drills.

— TJ Finley was 7 of 10 passing. Tank Bigsby went over 90 yards rushing.

— Defense had six sacks.

— Scrimmage went about 80 plays.

— Caleb Wooden created a turnover.

— Jordon Ingram had a long touchdown.

— Nine players caught passes.