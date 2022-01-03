Auburn receiver Kobe Hudson announces he is leaving program

Auburn’s leading receiver Kobe Hudson has announced he’s leaving the program.

Hudson posted a message to Instagram on Monday night saying goodbye to his teammates.

Hudson led Auburn in catches and receiving yards this season, hauling in 44 receptions for 580 years. His four receiving touchdowns tied for the team-high.

“To my Auburn family my first two years of college have been nothing short of amazing,” Hudson opened his post.

He closed it with the cryptic message: “He’s from the north, I’m from the south, he don’t understand me.”

AuburnSports.com reported Monday night that Hudson intends to enter the transfer portal.

Hudson’s departure marked another major loss for an already thin Auburn offense. Quarterback Bo Nix and running back Shaun Shivers have both already transferred away from the program. Auburn could be without its top three leading receivers from 2021, unless Shedrick Jackson returns for a fifth year. Third-leading receiver Demetris Robertson used his last season of eligibility this year.

Hudson scored Auburn’s only touchdown in the bowl loss to Houston and scored Auburn’s only regulation touchdown against Alabama in the regular-season finale.