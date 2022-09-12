Auburn receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. expected to be full-go against Penn State

Malcolm Johnson Jr. didn't log a snap in Auburn's win against San Jose State, but the late scratch is expected to play this week against No. 22 Penn State.

The receiver wasn't "healthy enough to play" against the Spartans, head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. He suited up and went through warm-ups, but was replaced in the starting lineup by LSU transfer Koy Moore.

"I think he could have (played)," Harsin said. "I think we just had better options. But we need Malcolm on the field. He'll be ready to go. He's a tough kid and he'll be ready. We just had some other guys that were a little bit better than him at that time."

In Johnson's place, Moore had one catch for 13 yards.

Johnson didn't record a catch in Week 1, but logged one rushing attempt for three yards and one target. He played in 11 games last season and totaled six receptions for 82 yards and touchdown on 12 targets.

"We missed him last week," tight end John Samuel Shenker said. "He’s a key part to the offense and how things run on the offensive side of the ball. He’s a huge component to that. We’re happy to have him back.”

Auburn to wear orange facemasks: Derick Hall broke a bit of news when talking to reporters Monday: Auburn will be wearing its orange facemasks again this weekend.

The Tigers unveiled orange facemasks for the first time since the mid-1980s last season in their 31-20 win against Ole Miss on Oct. 30, and this weekend’s donning of the orange will be in accordance with Auburn’s “Orange Out” theme for its matchup with No. 22 Penn State.

It was last year against Penn State that Auburn broke tradition for the first time in a long time, wearing white facemasks on the road during Penn State’s famous “White Out.” Now Penn State will get a taste of Auburn’s “Orange Out” during the return trip.

Missouri game time set: Auburn football has a game time and television channel for its Week 4 matchup against Missouri.

The matchup will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and it'll be broadcast on ESPN, it was announced Monday.

It'll be the conference opener for both sets of Tigers and Missouri's first-ever visit to Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is 2-1 all-time against Missouri, winning the two previous contests, one of which was the 2013 Southeastern Conference Championship.

Before then, Auburn will host Penn State at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, and the game will be broadcast on CBS. It'll be the fourth contest between the programs, and the second in two years as the Tigers will look to avenge a 28-20 road loss to Nittany Lions last season.