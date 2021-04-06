Auburn receivers coach Cornelius Williams eager to make most of opportunity

“You walk around here and see all this stuff on the walls talking about working hard, believing that you can be the best, all those different things. That’s what [Harsin is] pushing and making sure these guys understand this program,” Williams said. “He talks about being in the moment. That’s a really big deal. That’s something I believe in and I have believed in my whole career, just understanding going 1-0. What that means is just waking up and putting yourself in the right mindset and being on time.

“Everybody knows to win in this league you have to be consistent, you have to be disciplined, and of course you’ve got to have the players. It starts from the top to the bottom and everybody being on the same page.”

When it comes to football in Alabama, Williams has nearly been everywhere.

Williams’ family was from Mobile before moving to Birmingham when Williams was young, which led him to becoming a stellar wide receiver at Hoover and then playing at Troy. He started his coaching career at South Alabama, and after spending 2011 at Murray State he stayed in the Yellowhammer State for the next nine seasons with stops at North Alabama, Jacksonville State, UAB and Troy.

