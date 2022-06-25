Auburn recruiting going strong in summer

One Auburn 2023 target recently left his official visit from Jordan-Hare with a sense of wonder. Night hung over the Plains, stadium floodlights tinted blue, coaches selling him and his family on a future.

Another prospect heard everything he needed to from players, quelling any residual doubts from the school’s investigation into head coach Bryan Harsin’s program.

RyQueze McElderry, an Anniston three-star offensive lineman and Georgia-commit, had the chance to see the personality of Tigers’ coaches, too, dining on some good food in the process.

“He didn’t think Auburn had all that down there,” McElderry’s trainer, Douglas Laister of GrindLab, said, “He had never seen (the campus) in the nighttime like that.”

Such has been the blueprint for Auburn’s recruiting efforts this spring: get high-priority players in the building, showcase what they think makes the campus special, and leave them with a great memory. It’s a strategy nearly every Division-I school employs, but players and coaches agree Auburn has handled this part of the cycle as well as expected ahead of Bryan Harsin’s all-important second season.

The trend continued this weekend. Key defensive recruits visited, headlined by two of 2023′s best and Auburn may have earned a flip in the process. Starting with the standouts, G.W. Carver’s Jaquavious ‘Qua’ Russaw and James Smith made the hour-long trek from Montgomery.

Both five-stars listed in 247Sports Composite’s top-30, Russaw and Smith have had national interest with intermittent visits. Their decisions are likely to come this fall. Attending campus with their trainers from the Montgomery-based MADHouse Fit, the two friends posed for photos with junior Marcus Harris, himself a gym alum.

Another potential 2023 defensive lineman, Darron Reed visited earlier in the week. The Carver (Ga.) High-standout is ranked No. 34 at his position and has one more trip to Ohio State before his commitment on July 4. Linebacker Phil Picciotti finished his tour in Auburn. Oklahoma, Nebraska and Michigan had earned the three-star’s prior stops, with the Tigers rounding out Picciotti’s top-four. 247Sports has a leading Crystal Ball prediction tying Picciotti to the Sooners.

The Tigers also received good news on a potential flip. Naquil Betrand, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive lineman from Northeast (Pa.), told Rivals’ Calen Jones changed commitment from Colorado to Auburn is “likely.”

Other recruiting momentum this week followed as a trio of defenders announced finalists, Auburn included: Thompson’s five-star defensive back Toni Mitchell, top-100 Highland Home defensive lineman Keldric Faulk and Florida four-star Wilky Denaud.