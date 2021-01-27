 Skip to main content
Auburn releases football schedule
The Auburn Tigers’ 2021 football schedule is set.

The SEC released the conference schedules for all 14 teams on Wednesday as part of a televised rollout. Auburn will face the other six SEC West teams — Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M — along with Georgia and South Carolina out of the East.

Auburn will host Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss and will travel to play Arkansas, LSU South Carolina and Texas A&M.

The Tigers play all four of their non-conference games to open the season. Auburn will host Akron in the season opener on Sept. 4 and Alabama State on Sept. 11. The Tigers will then travel to Penn State on Sept. 18 then host Georgia State on Sept. 25.

Bryan Harsin’s first conference game at Auburn will be on Oct. 2 against LSU. After that road game, Auburn hosts Georgia on Oct. 9, travels to Arkansas on Oct. 16 then has its bye week before hosting Ole Miss on Oct. 30.

Following the Ole Miss matchup, Auburn plays at Texas A&M on Nov. 6, hosts Mississippi State on Nov. 13, plays at South Carolina on Nov. 20 then hosts Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 27.

The SEC Championship Game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Auburn will look to bounce-back after a disappointing 6-5 season in 2020 against an all-SEC schedule. Following the season, the Tigers fired head coach Gus Malzahn before hiring Harsin from Boise State on Dec. 22.

Auburn 2021 schedule

Sept. 4 - vs. Akron

Sept. 11 - vs. Alabama State

Sept. 18 - at Penn State

Sept. 25 - vs. Georgia State

Oct. 2 - at LSU

Oct. 9 - vs. Georgia

Oct. 16 - at Arkansas

Oct. 23 - Bye Week

Oct. 30 - vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 6 - at Texas A&M

Nov. 13 - vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 20 - at South Carolina

Nov. 27 - vs. Alabama

Dec. 4 - SEC Championship Game (Atlanta)

