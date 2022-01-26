Auburn reports $9.7 million in losses for 2020-21 fiscal year

Auburn anticipated a budgetary shortfall of “tens of millions of dollars’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that would have been the case had it not been for an assist from the SEC.

Auburn’s annual NCAA financial report, which was obtained by AL.com through a public records request Tuesday, provided a look into just how the pandemic impacted the athletics department from a financial standpoint during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

A year after reporting $17.9 million in profits and record revenue during the 2019-20 fiscal year, the brunt of the pandemic’s fallout was reflected in the program’s most recent NCAA filing.

Auburn reported $9.7 million in losses and saw its revenue decrease by $30 from year to year, as the program operated at a loss for the first time in seven years. That bottom-line number would have been worse had it not been for some help from the conference, which announced last May that would provide each of its 14 members schools with an additional $23 million in supplemental revenue to help offset the effects of the pandemic, which cost SEC programs an estimated average of $45 million in lost revenue.