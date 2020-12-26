Auburn reports for Citrus Bowl preparation

Before Harsin was hired, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was charged with heading bowl preparation, then as Auburn’s interim head coach.

“I know this: the Auburn Tigers will work hard and be as resilient and fight as hard as they’ve done all year and make the Auburn Family very proud,” Steele said, during a Citrus Bowl media obligation back on Dec. 20.

He said then that he talked to players on Auburn’s leadership council that day, and they said they were excited to play — despite how hard a head coaching change is on a team.

“We’ve got leaders on this team, and we’ve got a coaching staff — an unbelievable coaching staff made up of competitive guys and winners that love Auburn. So leading it is not a hard challenge,” Steele said then. “We have very good leadership within the structure of the program. I won’t say it will lead itself — obviously there are some things we have to help in that regard — but it’s the kind of players that we have, their character, their makeup, their love for Auburn University, their competitive spirit, as well as the coaching staff. It’s not as difficult as you might think it would be.”