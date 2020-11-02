Auburn rides commanding victory into bye week

AUBURN - After alternating between wins and losses through the first five weeks of the season, the Auburn Tigers finally put two victories together thanks to their dominant win over LSU on Saturday. The timing of the performance couldn’t have been any better for Auburn, as the team finally gets a chance to regroup and heal.
Auburn put together its best all-around performance of the season Saturday in a one-sided 48-11 victory over LSU. The game featured some big moments on offense and defense just in time to give the Tigers some useful momentum as they enter their bye week before playing Mississippi State on Nov. 14.
“I’m real proud of our team. We’ve got momentum now,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “We’ve got an off week. That was the sixth straight SEC game that we've had.
"Our bodies are really talking to us. We need to heal up. We’ve got four [regular-season games] left. We’ll have a chance to kind of evaluate and look at the areas we need to improve on to get the best plan for the next four games.”
Malzahn had called the Auburn offense a work-in-progress throughout the early portion of the season, and based on Saturday’s showing the unit is truly coming together.
The Tigers could do no wrong in the passing game or the rushing attack, as Auburn again stayed relatively balanced — the Tigers had 16 more runs than passes due in part to a run-heavy fourth quarter — while rushing for 4.7 yards per carry and throwing for exactly 300 yards. Auburn also sustained long drives against LSU, producing five drives of at least seven plays and scoring touchdowns on the final three.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix had the best game of his sophomore season and ended the win 18-of-24 passing for 300 yards and three touchdowns to go with 11 carries for 81 yards and another score. Nix emphasized limiting turnovers and running the football as the keys to Auburn’s success, and outside an early Seth Williams fumble the Tigers accomplished both against LSU.
For Nix, the offense’s performance against LSU after the win over Ole Miss couldn’t have come at a better time.
“I think the confidence level was really big, and just to play like that after last week and continue to play good, and get better and better as a whole — on offense, our confidence is extremely high right now,” Nix said. “Six straight SEC games are brutal. For people who have never gone through that, it says a lot. It’s time for us to regroup, I think. It’ll really help us recharge our batteries, and I think it’ll be good for us.”
While the offense made several highlight-worthy plays, the Tigers’ defense were no slouches, either.
Auburn came through on the coaches’ game plan to make LSU one-dimensional by limiting LSU to just 32 rushing yards — the lowest rushing total by an Auburn opponent since Arkansas in 2016. The home Tigers also generated a pass rush better than they have all season and left LSU true freshman quarterback T.J. Finley totally flustered, which led to an interception that set up an Auburn touchdown and a fumble that directly resulted in seven points.
Auburn defensive back Christian Tutt was responsible for the touchdown, which came on a 20-yard fumble recovery in the second quarter as Auburn separated itself from LSU. Tutt agreed that Saturday’s victory was the best the Tigers’ defense has played this fall, and he is eager for the players to take advantage of it before returning to the field in two weeks.
“All we’ve got to do is just grow off of it. You know, learn and grow off of it going into the bye week,” Tutt said. “We can’t let up, you know what I’m saying? So all we can do is grow, get better and grow off this win going into the bye week and heading into the rest of this season.”
Auburn is one of countless teams that has dealt with injuries this season, and safety Jamien Sherwood’s apparent foot injury Saturday only added to the list of banged-up Tigers. The coming week offers a chance for the entire team to rest up and make even more strides after their most impressive game of the season.
“We played four quarters of football. We played 60 minutes is what we did, and that's what we've been talking about every game,” Malzahn said. “We did that today, and like I said it's going to give us some momentum.”
