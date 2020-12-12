Auburn rides fourth-quarter surge to win over Mississippi State

The Bulldogs appeared to be in trouble after Williams’ score, but not for long.

Mississippi State’s Lideatrick Griffin picked up the kick after the touchdown and took off 65 yards to give the Bulldogs prime field position. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers took advantage by taking off for a 13-yard gain then completing a pair of passes, the second being an 8-yard touchdown throw to Austin Williams to cut the Tigers’ lead to 16-10.

Despite the Bulldogs’ counterpunch, the Tigers didn’t hesitate in responding. Freshman running back Tank Bigsby broke off a 15-yard run to set the stage for a five-play drive in which he took four carries and rattled off 57 yards. Nix ended the drive effectively, weaving in and out of the Bulldogs’ defense on a goal-line run and scoring on a 3-yard run.

Nix’s pass to Ze’Vian Capers for the two-point conversion handed the Tigers a 24-10 lead with 6:03 to go in the game. Nix ended the night 15-of-32 passing for 125 yards and one touchdown along with seven carries for 24 yards and another score.

The back-and-forth fourth quarter was a far cry from the game’s first half of action, which offered little to celebrate for either offense.