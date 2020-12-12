Auburn rides fourth-quarter surge to win over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- On a night where points were hard to come by early, the Auburn Tigers made the most of their final 15 minutes against Mississippi State on Saturday.
After kicker Anders Carlson drilled three field goals early in the action, quarterback Bo Nix scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and the Tigers’ held strong to help the Auburn top Mississippi State 24-10.
The victory featured sluggish starts by both offenses before Auburn got rolling in the fourth to take the game over.
The win broke a two-game losing streak for Auburn (6-4) and gave the Tigers their fourth victory in their last five meetings with Mississippi State (2-7).
Auburn’s offense had been sluggish throughout the night, but pinned deep in their own territory the Tigers finally roared to life.
Clinging to a six-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix led a march downfield that put the Bulldogs’ hopes to bed. Nix and the Tigers pieced together a 10-play, 95-yard drive that left their early struggles as a distant memory. It ended with a bang, as Nix took the snap on third-and-14 and lofted a picture-perfect pass down the right sideline toward Williams.
Williams made the most of his chance by reeling in the ball for a 32-yard touchdown to push the Tigers’ lead to 13 with 10:03 to go in the fourth.
The Bulldogs appeared to be in trouble after Williams’ score, but not for long.
Mississippi State’s Lideatrick Griffin picked up the kick after the touchdown and took off 65 yards to give the Bulldogs prime field position. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers took advantage by taking off for a 13-yard gain then completing a pair of passes, the second being an 8-yard touchdown throw to Austin Williams to cut the Tigers’ lead to 16-10.
Despite the Bulldogs’ counterpunch, the Tigers didn’t hesitate in responding. Freshman running back Tank Bigsby broke off a 15-yard run to set the stage for a five-play drive in which he took four carries and rattled off 57 yards. Nix ended the drive effectively, weaving in and out of the Bulldogs’ defense on a goal-line run and scoring on a 3-yard run.
Nix’s pass to Ze’Vian Capers for the two-point conversion handed the Tigers a 24-10 lead with 6:03 to go in the game. Nix ended the night 15-of-32 passing for 125 yards and one touchdown along with seven carries for 24 yards and another score.
The back-and-forth fourth quarter was a far cry from the game’s first half of action, which offered little to celebrate for either offense.
The Tigers led the Bulldogs 3-0 well into the first half thanks to Carlson’s 27-yard field goal in the opening quarter before Mississippi State’s Brandon Ruiz answered with a 40-yard field goal 15 minutes later. The two offenses had multiple scoring opportunities in the first half but saw them undone by 10 combined penalties and 2-of-13 showings on third down.
Carlson kicked another field goal — a 37-yarder — just before halftime to allow Auburn to go into the break with a 6-3 advantage.
The Bulldogs left the locker room for the second half and put together a promising nine-play, 53-yard drive that was shut down by Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson’s crucial tackle on third down. Mississippi State’s chance to tie the game again did not come to fruition, as Ruiz’s 40-yard attempt missed its mark to the left.
Auburn struck again midway through the third quarter after safety Smoke Monday intercepted Rogers’ deep pass and raced downfield 31 yards to the Mississippi State 38-yard line. The Tigers moved the ball 10 yards over seven plays before sending out Carlson, who connected on a 45-yard attempt to give the Tigers a 9-3 lead with 4:28 left in the third quarter.
The victory was not a pretty one for Auburn.
The Tigers struggled for most of the night to establish drives and only truly got it going in the game’s final quarter. Despite a strong showing from Bigsby — who ended the night with 26 carries for 192 yards — Auburn needed Carlson’s kicks to carry the team until things heated up late.
Midway through the third quarter, Auburn’s defensive backs had more receiving yards — 59 — than its receivers — 55.
To their credit, the Tigers’ defense held up their end of the bargain.
After getting ripped by Texas A&M to the tune of 509 yards, the Tigers stood firm and stifled the Bulldogs’ Air Raid offense for most of the night. Auburn created pressure when needed by sacking Rogers six times, pulled down a pair of interceptions and only allowed the Ruiz kick and Rogers’ fourth-quarter touchdown pass before it was all said and done.
Auburn exits the regular season and now awaits its bowl destination.
