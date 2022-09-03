Auburn rolls to 42-16 win over Mercer in weather delayed game

AUBURN - Robby Ashford knew six days ago. He was going to get to play against Mercer, offensive Eric Kiesau informed him when he arrived at the team facilities that day.

“I appreciated it so much,” Ashford said. “I mean, I almost started crying.”

It was all Ashford could ever ask for, he said Saturday, and he made the most of it against FCS Mercer. The Oregon transfer used both his arm and his legs to create some dynamic wrinkles for the Auburn offense in a 42-16 drubbing of the Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“I got an opportunity to play ball, and that’s all I wanted and all I asked for,” Ashford said. “Whether I’m going off the bench or starting, I just want to play football.”

Plays in which Ashford generated for the offense averaged 16.8 yards per play. Those included a 49-yard run in the second quarter, the longest by an Auburn quarterback since John Franklin III had an 80-yard run against Louisiana-Monroe in 2016. Ashford also hurled a 56-yard completion to Ja’Varrius Johnson on his second pass attempt, and he later logged a 23-yard competition to John Samuel Shenker.

Ashford most notably contributed to a 21-yard run from Tank Bigsby, not by handing him the ball from under center, but on a zone-read-option in which he lined up in the slot, took a handoff from Finley and then decided to pitch to Bigsby for the gain.

“It was just some funk we just added,” Finley said.

In an offense full of funk, both Ashford and Finley did their damage. The starter’s night ended with two interceptions, but not before he recorded 112 yards and a touchdown pass. Ashford generated 168 yards of total offense — 100 passing and 68 rushing — which accounted for just over a third of Auburn’s offensive production.

“I think both guys were solid, and I want to go back and watch them,” head coach Bryan Harsin said. “I thought we operated. … I don't think we had a delay a game, didn't have any real stupid penalties and things like that. So that's one of the areas that I'm always looking at — Are we just operating like we need to? We didn't execute as well as we could. And then we had some big plays and hit some big throws. So it's just, it's a balance.”

Asked if he could see Ashford starting next week against San Jose State, Harsin deflected to turning back to film before making any kind of decision.

“We’re not making any decisions right now,” Harsin said. “We’re going to go back and really look at what was it that caused the turnovers. How did guys really play? Because there’s a lot of other things, too. Just stuff that you guys don’t see. It’s not just throwing the ball. It’s how he’s operating as well. There’s plenty to learn.”

Ahead of Ashford in rushing success was Tank Bigsby, who eclipsed 2,000 career rushing yards with a 147-yard, two-touchdown performance. The running back received the ball on the first play after an hour and 27-minute weather delay and logged his longest run of the night, a 39-yard touchdown.

Jarquez Hunter had a relatively quiet night with eight carries for 34 yards, but he was an effective presence at the goal line, as he had three touchdowns. He became the first Tiger with a three-touchdown game since Boobee Whitlow did the same against Mississippi State in 2019.

Nine different Tigers recorded a rush attempt, and none of them produced negative net yardage.

“If we can run the ball like that and be effective and spread it out a little bit, and then hit some shots and some of those things like we did tonight,” Harsin said, “I mean, that seems pretty effective.”

The Auburn defense had a relatively successful night, as a week after Mercer put up 625 yards and 66 points, it was held to 271 yards and 16 points. It averaged four yards per play and was 8-for-18 (44.4%) on third-down attempts.

“You know, I really like our defense,” Harsin said. “I don't think they played lights out tonight. I think we're capable of more.”