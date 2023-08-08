After not being present for the start of Auburn's fall camp, running back Jarquez Hunter was back on the field Tuesday.

Hunter returned at Auburn’s fifth practice of the fall after missing the first four, from what reporters saw at the Woltosz Center.

Hunter was not at the first practice of fall camp, with Auburn coach Hugh Freeze saying before the first practice when asked about Hunter: "I'll say this again, and I understand the question, but matters related to team rules and procedures, they're handled internally and will not be discussed."

Fall practices began a little more than two months after Auburn University stated that indefinite suspensions had been issued for violation of athletics department policy. That's something Freeze declined to comment on at both the Southeastern Conference's spring meetings in May, and at its media days in July. Much like Thursday, Freeze said in both instances that he couldn't comment on university policies or procedures.

A social media account, which was eventually suspended by Twitter, posted claims of sexual misconduct in May and named at least one player. A university spokesperson provided the Opelika-Auburn News the following statement May 16: “We are aware of the situation and take this matter very seriously. The appropriate offices are conducting a thorough review. Indefinite suspensions have been issued for violation of applicable Auburn Athletics department policy. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

Hunter was the presumptive favorite to replace Tank Bigsby as Auburn's feature running back heading into fall camp. He ended the 2022 season with three consecutive 100-yard rushing performances and totaled 675 yards behind Bigsby. The remainder of Auburn's running back room — including Damari Alston, USF transfer Brian Battie and true freshman Jeremiah Cobb — were all participants in the program's first four practices.