Auburn running back Shaun Shivers back at practice; linebacker Owen Pappoe limited

AUBURN — The Auburn Tigers got a good bit of news this week as far as personnel goes.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Wednesday that senior running back Shaun Shivers was back practicing with the team. Shivers missed the last two games and was not with the team during those contests due to undisclosed reasons.

“Shaun is practicing. It’s really good to have him back. He’s an energy guy. He’s a vibe guy as far as practice goes; like, the guy loves football and you can tell. I thought that was a good pick-me-up yesterday having him out there,” Harsin said on the SEC coaches teleconference. “As far as Shaun goes, it’s really good to have him back into the group and out there with the offense.”

Shivers entered the season as the Tigers’ No. 2 running back behind sophomore Tank Bigsby. Shivers rushed for 24 yards and one touchdown and also had a 19-yard touchdown reception in the team’s season-opening victory over Akron on Sept. 4.

Shivers’ absence opened the door for true freshman Jarquez Hunter, who made the most of his opportunity on Sept. 11 against Alabama State.

