Auburn running back Shaun Shivers eager to make most of new offense

AUBURN --- Shortly after Bryan Harsin arrived at Auburn, running back Shaun Shivers had an important question he wanted answered.
Shivers was seen as one of the team leaders after head coach Gus Malzahn and his staff were dismissed on Dec. 13, but once the former Boise State head coach came on board Shivers wanted to sit down and talk. Shivers wanted to know how Harsin saw the rising senior fitting into the offense Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo were bringing to the Tigers.
With the Tigers entering their final week of spring practice, Shivers seems to know the answer now.
“To me, I would just say that it's a little bit different,” Shivers said of Friday. “It's more downhill. It's more, like, attacking the defense. I think it's more of our style here as running backs — get downhill and just do what we do. This is just what I do: I run downhill. That's what type of offense this is. I think this is what best fits me. It's just running downhill. Get me downhill. It's good.”
Shivers’ 2020 season was a tough one to say the least.
Shivers started the season as the Tigers’ starting running back before getting banged up against Kentucky, which resulted in him missing the next three games and opening the door for true freshman running back Tank Bigsby to take the lead role. He came back in the Tigers’ victory over Ole Miss on Oct. 24 but had mixed results the rest of the way, which resulted in him only clearing 60 rushing yards three times over the final seven games.
Shivers ended the year with 62 carries for 276 yards and only one touchdown.
The offseason was a hectic one for Shivers thanks to the coaching change as well as fellow running backs DJ Williams and Mark-Antony Richards transferring from the program, but the veteran back kept a positive attitude. Shivers said he stressed to his teammates the importance of giving Harsin and the new staff a chance, and based on what he’s seen through the spring Shivers is happy with what they’re bringing to the table.
“Coach Harsin, he's very detailed and a coach that is going to hold everybody accountable,” Shivers said. “At first it was kind of different for everybody, but now we've been with coach Harsin for a while now. Everybody has gotten used to what coach Harsin wants as a team and here as a program, so we all hold each other accountable and are just doing the right thing as the program should.”
Shivers’ early impressions of Harsin are positive, and the same can be said about Harsin’s thoughts on Shivers.
Harsin explained he watched film of Shivers early into his tenure as head coach and said his physicality was evident. In addition to Shivers’ physical running style – Harsin made sure to bring up his hit on Alabama linebacker defensive back Xavier McKinney during the 2019 Iron Bowl – the first-year head coach said the running back has been asking all the right questions in preparation for a productive season.
Harsin added Shivers’ work ethic has been obvious during spring practice, which serves as another positive sign for the most experienced of the Tigers’ tailbacks.
“I think he's very purposeful when he comes in every day. He's got – he's intentional. He's purposeful about what he wants to get done. He's focused. And I may be wrong, [but] I don't remember a lot of reps or really at any at this point where he's not going hard at practice,” Harsin said on Saturday. “He's got a good demeanor, he's fun to be around, but he is locked in. So far, he's done a really good job. He's been a great example for a lot of guys on the team.”
Shivers is the clear second running back behind Bigsby now, but the Tigers’ lack of depth – they’ll have four scholarship running backs once true freshman Jarquez Hunter joins the fold this summer – means he’ll be counted on to help shoulder the load.
Shivers is now operating in an offense with a coordinator who has never hesitated to run the ball under center and pound opposing defenses up the middle. As far as Shivers is concerned, that style of play is what the 5-foot-7 back is built for.
“I just think this is the best offense for me because I have a chance to show what I can really do — just getting downhill,” Shivers said. “That's something I came from before, when I was in high school. It's just something we did, running downhill. That's just what I'm used to.”