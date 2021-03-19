Auburn running back Tank Bigsby aiming for even more success in sophomore season

AUBURN --- During the 2020 season, Auburn freshman Tank Bigsby burst onto the scene as one of the nation’s toughest running backs to tackle and proved himself to be a reliable playmaker on the Auburn offense.
With spring practice now underway, Bigsby is back for his sophomore year and eager to make even more plays in his second season.
“(Living up to expectations is) real important. I hold myself to accountability,” Bigsby said on Friday. “I work hard. (Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams) pushes me. He tells me how many good running backs have come through here. Of course, I want to be the next, and I just hold myself to a high accountability.”
The scene today is a totally different one for Bigsby compared to the one he faced this time last year.
Back then, Bigsby was a highly-touted early enrollee who went through winter workouts but, like the rest of the team, didn’t participate in spring practice, which created a much greater emphasis on fall camp. It wasn’t clear early on if no spring would prevent Bigsby from seeing the field, but his talent was hard to hide and by the second game he was playing considerable snaps for the Tigers.
Bigsby’s play in Auburn’s game against Georgia merely set the stage for what was to come. He broke through among the SEC’s top running backs by shining throughout a true freshman season in which he had 138 carries, 834 yards and five touchdowns. He ended the year with a broken tackle rate of 39.8, which was the best mark in the conference among players with at least 35 carries.
Bigsby was asked about his 2020 season on Friday, and after some careful consideration he said his favorite runs were his first career rushing touchdown — a 4-yard run against South Carolina — and his acrobatic dive into the end zone to finish an 18-yard run the next week against Ole Miss. As far as favorite games, he pointed to the regular-season finale at Mississippi State, a game in which Bigsby took 26 carries for 192 yards.
Bigsby was asked why he didn’t go out of bounds often last year, and in his mind, there’s really not much of a choice.
“(It’s) just being physical,” Bigsby said. “You have to be physical at running back. I don’t think I’ll go out of bounds.”
There were questions after that Mississippi State game — and after head coach Gus Malzahn was fired — about whether or not Bigsby would have a new position coach in 2021. Ultimately, Williams was the only Malzahn assistant who was retained on new head coach Bryan Harsin’s staff.
There were rumors this offseason regarding Bigsby’s future if Williams went elsewhere, but Williams stayed put and so did Auburn’s rising sophomore sensation.
“He’s teaching me a lot of things, and he’s been here and done the game,” Bigsby said of Williams. “It’s like, just knowing he was coming back … he can keep teaching me the ways and stuff to get better. But yeah, it was great that he came back.”
Bigsby’s attention is now set on his first full spring at Auburn, which he is eager to make a productive one.
Bigsby explained he’s looking to learn the new offense — which he thinks will include more downhill running for him and his fellow backs this fall — and he has high expectations for the Tigers’ offensive line after it went through some growing pains last fall.
The 6-foot, 208-pound Bigsby got off to a great start at Auburn, leading some to speculate he can put together a career comparable to some of the Tigers’ all-time tailbacks.
Bigsby shied away from saying how close he is to being the next great Auburn running back and explained he wants to let his play do all the talking. Instead, Bigsby’s sights are set on sharpening every aspect of his game to ensure he’s better than ever in 2021.
“(I’m) just focusing on all the little things. The little things make you the best athlete you can be,” Bigsby said. “Everybody always worries about the big things. I remember my coach always telling me, ‘Worry about the little things. When you handle those, the big things will handle themselves.’
“I'm just working on the little things that I need to work on this offseason before I get to my sophomore season.”