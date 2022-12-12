Auburn running back Tank Bigsby declaring for NFL Draft

Tank Bigsby has made it official. He’s going pro.

Bigsby, Auburn’s leading rusher the past three seasons, declared for the NFL Draft on his personal Instagram account.

“My dreams came true when Coach Malzahn and his staff offered me the opportunity to become an Auburn student-athlete,” Bigsby said in his Instagram post. “I’ll forever be appreciative for Coach (Cadillac) “Lac” Williams’ leadership and him believing in me and my capabilities. (I) valued the opportunity to run out of the tunnel and play in game environments at Jordan-Hare Stadium that was absolutely electrifying that words can’t describe.

“Shoutout to the Auburn nation and fans for your continuous support throughout my (three) years at Auburn. … After much prayer and discussion with my family, I’ve decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Bigsby leaves the program as one of the most prolific running backs in its history. He’s seventh in career rush yards (2,903), sixth in career rush attempts, (540), ninth in career rush yards per game (82.9) and eights in career rushing touchdowns (25). He was also 11th in program history in rush yards per attempt (5.4) and had 13 career 100-yard games.

A product of Callaway (LaGrange, Ga.) High School, Bigsby came to Auburn as a touted blue-chip recruit, and the Tigers’ No. 1 prospect in their 2020 class. He quickly burst onto the scene with an All-SEC freshman campaign, winning the conference’s Freshman of the Year honor. His 834 rush yards as a freshman were fifth-most in the conference that season.

Bigsby’s sophomore season was anything but a slump, finishing with a career-best 1,099 rush yards to go with 10 rushing scores and 21 receptions. He garnered All-SEC honors from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.

The final season started slow, but Bigsby came on down the stretch, showing flashes in a 179-yard, two-touchdown performance against Ole Miss in Oxford, then generating 121 and 110 yards, respectively, in back-to-back wins against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky near season’s end. He finished the season with 970 rush yards and 10 rushing scores while tallying 30 receptions for another 180 yards.

The projections for Bigsby’s NFL draft slot are scattered. Both Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus listed Bigsby as anywhere from a third-round to sixth-round draft selection in May. ESPN’s 2023 draftcast currently has him as the ninth-best running back prospect, though it’s early in the draft process.

Bigsby, who was a junior, did not receive a Senior Bowl invite, but it’s likely he’ll get an invitation to the NFL Combine, which takes place from Feb. 28 to March 6 in Indianapolis. He’ll also get a chance to perform for scouts at Auburn’s pro day. A day has yet to be set for the later, but last season’s pro day took place March 15.

This year’s NFL Draft is slated for April 27 through 29, taking place outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.