Auburn running backs carry the load with Bigsby sidelined

Williams’ score effectively sealed the Tigers’ victory, and it came as part of a drive in which he and Shivers truly stood out.

Auburn led 20-10 with just over 12 minutes to go in the game and Bigsby as well as offensive tackles Alec Jackson and Brodarious Hamm out due to injury, but Shivers and Williams didn’t let those issues slow them down. Shivers and Williams carried the ball on three of the drives’ first four plays, and after a series of Bo Nix passes the Tigers found themselves on the Tennessee 36-yard line.

From there, Williams stole the show.

The sophomore helped the Tigers erase the sting of a near-Seth Williams touchdown by breaking off a 23-yard run to well within the Volunteers’ red zone. The running back wasn’t done there, either, as he took the next carry for four yards before ending the possession with a fitting nine-yard touchdown off right guard to leave Tennessee down three possessions.

Williams’ performance was one Shivers truly enjoyed. The junior explained the duo understood it was their responsibility to pick up the slack left by Bigsby’s injury, and from Shivers’ estimation the two stood up to the challenge.