Auburn running game hopes to keep rolling behind Tank Bigsby

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Malzahn has emphasized the importance of being balanced on offense, something the Tigers failed to do against Georgia. With Bigsby comes the opportunity to make that happen on a regular basis.

For Malzahn, the most impressive part of Bigsby’s game is his determination despite still learning what it takes to play college football.

“He's still learning the plays, he's learning the schemes and the steps and everything that goes with it. One thing he's doing is he's bringing the wood. He's running angry with great physicality and with great effort,” Malzahn said. “He seized that opportunity. I really think you'll see him, after the game slows down a little bit and he actually can read things and slow himself down, I think he's — the sky is the limit.

“He has that edge. You see him running, and like I said, he's got the potential to really, you know, keep going. That's what's exciting for me.”

Bigsby acknowledged the comparison he’s received to running backs coach Cadillac Williams, who was one of the Tigers’ true stars at running back from 2001 to 2004. Bigsby said he leaves the comparisons between the two to those watching, although he admitted he is working to break all of his position coach’s school records.