Auburn running game hopes to keep rolling behind Tank Bigsby

AUBURN - Two weeks ago, true freshman running back Tank Bigsby showed out as one of the few highlights in Auburn’s road loss against Georgia. After Saturday, it’s beginning to look more and more like Bigsby is the back that can keep the Tigers in contention going forward.
Bigsby one-upped himself in his second start on Saturday by rushing for 146 yards and helping the Tigers as a team run for 259, their most so far this fall. The performance by Bigsby was another welcomed sight for an Auburn team desperate to establish the run on a regular basis, but for Bigsby the showing against Arkansas was him just getting started.
“If you ask me the game I played (on Saturday), it was alright. I could’ve did a lot of things better — pressing, being more patient. You know, I could have did a lot of things better — working on getting in the end zone, running the ball more physical than I was running,” said Bigsby, whose 268 all-purpose yards was the most for an Auburn player since Tre Mason in 2013.
“It was an alright game for me. I’m just really glad we won. I’m OK with my performance, but down the road hopefully I know it will get better.”
While Bigsby didn’t feel like he played to his full potential, he impressed many against the Razorbacks, his head coach included.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn gave Bigsby Auburn’s offensive helmet sticker for his performance against the Razorbacks. He credited Bigsby for running extremely hard and breaking tackles; according to Pro Football Focus, Bigsby’s 14 forced missed tackles were the most for a running back since 2014.
Support Local Journalism
Malzahn has emphasized the importance of being balanced on offense, something the Tigers failed to do against Georgia. With Bigsby comes the opportunity to make that happen on a regular basis.
For Malzahn, the most impressive part of Bigsby’s game is his determination despite still learning what it takes to play college football.
“He's still learning the plays, he's learning the schemes and the steps and everything that goes with it. One thing he's doing is he's bringing the wood. He's running angry with great physicality and with great effort,” Malzahn said. “He seized that opportunity. I really think you'll see him, after the game slows down a little bit and he actually can read things and slow himself down, I think he's — the sky is the limit.
“He has that edge. You see him running, and like I said, he's got the potential to really, you know, keep going. That's what's exciting for me.”
Bigsby acknowledged the comparison he’s received to running backs coach Cadillac Williams, who was one of the Tigers’ true stars at running back from 2001 to 2004. Bigsby said he leaves the comparisons between the two to those watching, although he admitted he is working to break all of his position coach’s school records.
Bigsby has taken nice strides as a true freshman, with the latest being crossing the 100-yard mark on the ground for the first time. He’ll look to continue that play Saturday against a South Carolina defense that has only allowed 96 rushing yards per game this year, a task that the true freshman is likely eager to take on.
“I am very hard on myself and expect more from myself, but it was real good to have my first 100-yard game in college. I’ll continue and hopefully I’ll have more to come,” Bigsby said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!