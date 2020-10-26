Auburn running game showing flashes as backfield gets healthy

AUBURN --- The Auburn Tigers entered the fall feeling fully confident that a running back-by-committee approach was their best bet for the ground game. Although that tactic hit some snags and faced some true tests to start the season, it’s finally beginning to look like a winning formula.
The Tigers overcame a few rough outings from their run game to start 2020 and had backs battle through injury to reach a point in which Auburn has rushed for over 200 yards in three straight games. The bounce-back has been a welcomed sight for the Tigers, who lost their leading ball carrier from a 2019 team that averaged just less than 200 yards per game.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has repeatedly called the entire offense a work-in-progress. With Saturday’s win over Ole Miss now in the books, it’s hard to argue that progress isn’t taking place among the running backs as well as quarterback Bo Nix, who rushed for 52 yards and one touchdown in the 35-28 victory.
“When we’re able to run the football, it takes a lot of the pressure off everybody. This team’s growing,” Malzahn said. “I think we can keep building on that. Anytime you can rush for 200 yards in this league, you have a good chance to win.”
Tank Bigsby was tabbed the No. 1 running back by default in Week 2 against Georgia with sophomore D.J. Williams and junior Shaun Shivers battling injuries, and the true freshman has been nothing short of a revelation ever since.
Although he relented starting duties back to Shivers, Bigsby impressed again with a game-high 24 carries — a personal high — for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He would have also had a special teams touchdown as well, but a holding penalty behind his kick return brought those points off the board.
In Malzahn’s view, Bigsby’s patience has been the biggest improvement for the young back through five games. That plus his uncanny ability to break tackles — he leads SEC running backs with 8.4 broken tackles per 25 carries according to Sports Info Solutions — makes him a dangerous player.
“I think it’s just learning the blocking schemes, slowing himself down,” Malzahn said. “It’s understanding things. And you can see each week he has improved in those different things and is able to play fast. He’s running extremely hard. I thought he broke a lot of tackles again and did a good job in the running game.”
Relying on a true freshman to shoulder the load is a tall order, which is why Shivers’ return Saturday after missing four games was much-needed. What was equally important was how well the junior played.
Shivers looked none the worse for wear Saturday and made the most of his return by taking 11 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown, leaving him with a 5.5 yards-per-carry average that was on par with Bigsby.
Williams got banged up Saturday after dealing with injuries earlier in the year, which meant it was imperative for Shivers to step up. Malzahn explained on Sunday that Shivers showed true patience against the Rebels, and his progress has Malzahn excited after “Worm” impressed during the preseason.
“His fall camp was really, really good. The first half of the Kentucky game was good. But I thought he really bounced a couple of zones out. He cut it back and he tried to finish runs, too. He broke tackles, too,” Malzahn said. “That was a really good 1-2 punch with those two guys. D.J. Williams got one carry, and he got seven or eight yards and kind of got banged up. But those two carried the load, and I thought it was a really good one-two punch.”
Auburn will try to keep its rushing attack going Saturday against an LSU defense that is allowing just over four yards per carry, but the difficulty just got ramped up for Auburn.
Starting right guard Brandon Council’s season-ending knee injury muddies what looked to be an offensive line that had finally settled in as a unit and had played well in the run game. Now, Bigsby, Shivers and the other backs will need his replacement to step up in order to ensure the rushing attack can keep up its pace.
Seth Williams, Bigsby recognized by SEC
Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams and running back Tank Bigsby received recognition from the SEC on Monday.
Williams was tabbed as one of the conference’s SEC Offensive Players of the Week for his play in the Tigers’ 35-28 victory over Ole Miss. Williams ended the game with eight catches for 150 yards and one touchdown, the score coming on a 58-yard reception that proved to be the game winner for the Tigers.
Williams shared Offensive Player of the Week honors with Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who was 25-of-31 for 387 yards in the Crimson Tide’s victory over Tennessee.
Bigsby, meanwhile, was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Week after posting 198 all-purpose yards — 129 rushing, 69 kick return — against the Rebels. Bigsby took a game-high 24 carries in the victory and became the third freshman in school history with three 100-yard rushing games against SEC competition, joining Bo Jackson in 1982 and Michael Dyer in 2010.
Additionally, the SEC honored Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton as the Defensive Player of the Week, LSU return man Trey Palmer as Special Teams Player of the Week, Missouri’s Case Cook as Offensive Lineman of the Week and LSU’s B.J. Ojulari as Defensive Lineman of the Week.
