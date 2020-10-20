Auburn running game stays hot while offense seeks answers

AUBURN - The story of Auburn offense’s performance against South Carolina centered mostly around the passing game given the Tigers threw three costly interceptions in the eight-point loss.
That being said, the Tigers’ running game shouldn’t be overlooked as Auburn looks to get things back on track.
Auburn’s ground game performed well against South Carolina, as the Tigers racked up 36 carries for 209 yards and one touchdown in the 30-22 loss. True freshman running back Tank Bigsby was once again the table setter at running back, as he took 16 carries for 111 yards — netting himself a 6.9 yards-per-carry average — and scored his first collegiate touchdown in the loss.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has stressed throughout the early portion of the season the need to be balanced. The Tigers ultimately had 11 more passes than they did runs, which Malzahn said was a product of Auburn at one point trailing South Carolina by as much as 11 in the second half.
“We were wanting to be balanced. I mean, that was the number one thing. Of course, a lot of those passes were when we were behind,” Malzahn said Sunday after the loss. “Once we got behind in the third quarter and were trying to play catch-up, it was a little top heavy. Up to that point I thought we were pretty balanced, and really that was the plan coming in to do that.”
Bigsby has been a revelation in his first year at Auburn, and his showing against the Gamecocks only added to it. He has been otherworldly when it comes to breaking tackles, and according to Sports Info Solutions he has forced a FBS-leading 9.5 missed tackles per 25 carries.
Malzahn credited Bigsby for another hard-fought game, adding that he ran with an attitude in eclipsing 100 rushing yards for the second straight week. That achievement was no small feat by the freshman, and it has quickly pushed him to the front of Auburn’s stable of running backs and given Malzahn the confidence that he’ll be a factor moving forward.
Bigsby didn’t catch a pass against South Carolina after impressing as a receiving threat against Georgia and Arkansas, but that didn’t leave teammate Eli Stove any less impressed.
“I think he’s been doing real good since the Georgia game, really. I’ve seen a lot of potential in him,” Stove said. “I’ve seen he’s a hard runner. He’s a competitor, too. We’ve got to feed him. We’ve got to feed him and get him in the end zone for sure.”
Bigsby carried the brunt of the load for Auburn at running back against Georgia and Arkansas, but that doesn’t have to be the case going forward. Sophomore D.J. Williams played well in the Arkansas victory and averaged 4.25 yards per carry in limited action against the Gamecocks despite still not being 100 percent per Malzahn. Along with Williams, junior running back Shaun Shivers could be back this week to finally provide some much-needed depth.
The running backs are only as good as their blocking, and luckily for the Tigers their offensive line seems to have turned the corner. Auburn stuck with the lineup of left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Brandon Council and right tackle Brodarious Hamm against South Carolina, and the unit routinely gave Bigsby and the run game room to work with.
Auburn’s pass-blocking had its ups and downs — Nix was sacked three times — but Malzahn again explained part of the issue was that the Tigers got into a situation where the Gamecocks knew they would be passing.
All things considered, Malzahn was pleased with how the linemen have improved in setting up the run game, something they’ll be expected to do again Saturday when Auburn faces an Ole Miss team that has struggled mightily at stopping the run.
“The last two weeks we’ve rushed for over 200 yards in league games, which I think is really good. You see that group going. The big thing for us was getting the same five guys, and I thought they did what they needed to get a good push,” Malzahn said.
“(Offensive coordinator Chad Morris) mixed in the gap game and got a couple of downhill gaps that were really good. I think our guys tried to play physical and tried to play hard.”
