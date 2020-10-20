Auburn running game stays hot while offense seeks answers

Bigsby has been a revelation in his first year at Auburn, and his showing against the Gamecocks only added to it. He has been otherworldly when it comes to breaking tackles, and according to Sports Info Solutions he has forced a FBS-leading 9.5 missed tackles per 25 carries.

Malzahn credited Bigsby for another hard-fought game, adding that he ran with an attitude in eclipsing 100 rushing yards for the second straight week. That achievement was no small feat by the freshman, and it has quickly pushed him to the front of Auburn’s stable of running backs and given Malzahn the confidence that he’ll be a factor moving forward.

Bigsby didn’t catch a pass against South Carolina after impressing as a receiving threat against Georgia and Arkansas, but that didn’t leave teammate Eli Stove any less impressed.

“I think he’s been doing real good since the Georgia game, really. I’ve seen a lot of potential in him,” Stove said. “I’ve seen he’s a hard runner. He’s a competitor, too. We’ve got to feed him. We’ve got to feed him and get him in the end zone for sure.”