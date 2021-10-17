Auburn’s ability to create explosive plays proves crucial in road victory

Auburn’s search for big plays Saturday didn’t last long.
The Tigers generated one of the game’s biggest moments on their first drive when quarterback Bo Nix fired down the left sideline to Ja’Varrius Johnson, who caught the pass in stride for a 39-yard touchdown.
The moment was just the start for Auburn, which had five passing plays go for at least 15 yards and four runs go for at least 10 in a 38-23 road victory over Arkansas.
“When you hit [a big play] and have that early, that just tells you, ‘Hey, all this work we did, everything we’ve been focusing on, all the stuff that we spent extra time working on, that’s gonna pay off,’” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “You can go out there and try to stay as focused as possible, but the emotion of the game has a factor in that as well. So when you go out there and make big plays, you’re excited for guys.”
Harsin had harped on the Tigers’ inability to generate big plays over the first half of the season. On Saturday, the first-year head coach had little to worry about.
Auburn’s big passing plays were mixed in throughout the afternoon.
Johnson’s catch was the only one of the first quarter; Landen King had a 19-yard reception in the second; Demetris Robertson delivered a game-clinching 71-yard touchdown reception in the third; and Shedrick Jackson reeled in a 21-yard reception and a 15-yard catch in the fourth.
That mix of big-play success was part of an impressive showing by the Tigers, which had 10 different receivers catch a pass against the Razorbacks.
“Obviously we still can do better running the ball and we still can make more explosive plays in the passing game. Just as a whole, today was a sharp day for us, I think,” Nix said. “They just went up there — a lot of softer coverage, so the guys, the windows were a little bigger and they just made the consistent catches.”
Auburn put the game away in the fourth quarter, and it wasn’t a coincidence the Tigers’ most-effective run plays came in the game’s final 15 minutes.
Three of Auburn’s four runs of over 10 yards came in the fourth, with the longest being the one that sealed the Tigers’ victory.
Nix stood alone in the backfield with a five-wide set, stepped back looking to pass then bolted to his right with about two-and-a-half minutes to go in the game. The junior quarterback then side-stepped two would-be tacklers and was off to the races, finding the end zone on a 23-yard carry that sealed the victory.
“That was one of our best plays to where we knew basically what they’d be in so we wouldn’t be shocked by the look and we could just block them up and go,” Nix said. “It was one of those RPO-type plays to where if I had a throw I could throw it, but the box kind of cleared for me and I took off running.”
Nix’s late touchdown was a fitting close to a game during which the Auburn offense showed what it was capable of. It wasn’t a perfect performance by any means — Nix had one interception on a deep shot and the run game lacked consistency — but being able to generate plays downfield stood as true progress from the start of the fall.
Now, the Tigers will work to make sure explosive plays highlight what’s left of the second half of their regular season.