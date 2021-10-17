Auburn’s ability to create explosive plays proves crucial in road victory

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That mix of big-play success was part of an impressive showing by the Tigers, which had 10 different receivers catch a pass against the Razorbacks.

“Obviously we still can do better running the ball and we still can make more explosive plays in the passing game. Just as a whole, today was a sharp day for us, I think,” Nix said. “They just went up there — a lot of softer coverage, so the guys, the windows were a little bigger and they just made the consistent catches.”

Auburn put the game away in the fourth quarter, and it wasn’t a coincidence the Tigers’ most-effective run plays came in the game’s final 15 minutes.

Three of Auburn’s four runs of over 10 yards came in the fourth, with the longest being the one that sealed the Tigers’ victory.

Nix stood alone in the backfield with a five-wide set, stepped back looking to pass then bolted to his right with about two-and-a-half minutes to go in the game. The junior quarterback then side-stepped two would-be tacklers and was off to the races, finding the end zone on a 23-yard carry that sealed the victory.