Auburn’s Bo Nix to weighs options about next season

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has some decisions to make in the coming weeks and months.

Nix appeared on The Next Round radio show Monday and was asked about his future at Auburn. Nix explained he’s just a few weeks from graduating and while Auburn will always be his school, he was non-committal about returning to the Tigers in 2022.

“I have graduated in three years. That was my goal coming in, so Auburn is definitely my school. I think it will always be my school. But obviously right now, I’m just trying to get healthy,” Nix said.

“You know, I’m not sure what next year looks like. I’ve got to get my ankle better first, got to make sure I can play and get back to my normal self and then obviously I’ll graduate, get through the bowl game.”

Nix explained he and other juniors along with players who have the extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus are in the same boat as far as weighing their options. Nix added he wasn’t sure what he’ll do before emphasizing his focus right now was getting healthy.

When asked by The Next Round hosts what factors will go into a decision regarding a return to Auburn or playing somewhere else, Nix said the chance to play at the next level was an important factor.

