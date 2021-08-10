Auburn’s Bobo, Harsin incorporating team’s strengths in new offensive scheme

Auburn’s hiring of head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo this offseason signaled the Tigers would likely look very different on offense come fall.

While that much was clear going back to spring practice, the two coaches and the rest of the coaching staff are still working to determine the offense’s best means of attacking in 2021.

Bobo spoke to the media on Monday and detailed what it’s been like designing the offense alongside Harsin and the rest of the Tigers’ coaching staff. The veteran play-caller explained that he and Harsin have shared core beliefs when it comes to offense, but the new staff is making sure they cater to the strengths of the players.

“I think the challenge arises for us is still trying to figure out who we are as the 2021 Auburn football team. You know, what are our strengths we need to build upon? Whether it’s an individual’s personal strength and what he does well, or the strengths of each unit, and then what are our weaknesses?” Bobo said. “Right now we’re throwing a lot at them, and while we’re doing that, we’re still trying to figure out who we are. We’re still in the process of building the Auburn offense of what we want it to be.