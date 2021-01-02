Auburn’s bowl game allows younger players to make strides

ORLANDO --- Auburn’s Citrus Bowl appearance Friday marked the end of one era of Tigers football and the beginning of another. Fittingly enough, several Tigers who will likely help bridge that path forward stepped up in the final game of the season.

The Tigers had a number of younger or inexperienced players rise to the occasion in the team’s 35-19 loss to No. 14 Northwestern. The majority of those players did so out of necessity, as Auburn played without seven starters along with a handful of reserves who also missed the bowl game.

“We're Auburn football, and we're never going to make excuses for who's out there and who's not out there. It's next man up. It doesn't matter if it's COVID, injury, opt out,” Auburn interim head coach Kevin Steele said. “We had some young guys go out there and do some really good things. It's going to help them for the future of this program to play in this game and play as many snaps as they did.

“Some of them played more snaps than they played all year long, and it's not even close. And we saw some good things out of those guys.”