Auburn’s Bryan Harsin fires back at criticism

EDGE rusher Derick Hall, who turned down a chance to declare for the NFL draft in order to return to Auburn in 2022, wrote, “Auburn Family, Don’t Believe The Things You See. [Coach Harsin] Works Harder Than No Other Man To Put This Program In The Best Position To Be Successful Point Blank Period.”

Auburn defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding posted on social media in defense of Harsin on Friday morning.

The second-year Auburn assistant first posted, “Values: important to have them, more important to live them #truth #WDE” then wrote a separate post seven minutes later that said, “(Harsin) and this staff are building men of character. Block the noise and work, hard work #WarEagle”

Twenty Auburn players in total have entered the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.

As questions remain about Harsin’s status at Auburn, Harsin told ESPN he fully intends to lead the Tigers going forward.

“I’m the Auburn coach, and that’s how I’m operating every day,” Harsin said. “I want this thing to work, and I’ve told our players and told everybody else there is no Plan B. I’m not planning on going anywhere. This was and is the job. That’s why I left the one I was in, to come here and make this place a championship program and leave it better than I found it.”