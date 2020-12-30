Auburn’s can't keep pace with Arkansas

AUBURN --- Auburn entered Wednesday’s SEC opener against Arkansas prepared to put up plenty of 3-pointers in order to keep up.
While the Tigers showed themselves capable of putting up points, it proved futile against an Arkansas squad that at times simply could not miss.
Auburn hung tight well into the second half but couldn’t slow down the Razorbacks in a 97-85 loss in the first conference game for either squad. The loss stood as a disappointing defeat for the Tigers, which hit 15 3-pointers and answered most Arkansas scoring runs until the final seven-and-a-half minutes of action.
Auburn (6-3, 0-1 SEC) didn’t allow Arkansas (9-0, 1-0 SEC) to pull away as the game went along, and with 7:30 left on the clock Allen Flanigan’s two free throws tied the game 74-74.
At that point, the Razorbacks took over.
Arkansas rattled off 10 unanswered points as part of a 17-7 run that left the Tigers in a hole from which they couldn’t recover. The run was led by 7-foot-3 sophomore forward Connor Vanover, who delivered four of the team’s first eight points and ended the night with 17 points.
The sudden surge by the Razorbacks was due in part to Arkansas’ continued shooting success, but it was also a product of Auburn going cold at the wrong time. In the midst of the Razorbacks’ game-altering run, the Tigers had four turnovers over three minutes and 40 seconds of action and watched four minutes and 37 seconds tick off the clock between baskets.
Jamal Johnson finally stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer with just over two-and-a-half minutes to go in the game — part of a 21-point night for the junior — but it was not enough to undo the damage done.
The turnovers were far too common an issue for Auburn, which ended the loss with 19 as a team.
Arkansas’ strong close to the game followed a first half in which the Tigers seemed well prepared to respond every time the Razorbacks were on the verge of pulling away.
The Razorbacks opened the game with a 9-0 run which Auburn quickly answered, which set the tone for the rest of the half.
The Tigers came back from that early deficit with a 12-2 run fueled by 3-pointers from Devan Cambridge, Jaylin Williams and Flanigan, and it became increasingly clear that those shots were ones Auburn could rely on. Ten of Auburn’s first 14 shot attempts from the field came from 3-point range, and the Tigers’ success in shooting from deep range soon helped erase an eight-point deficit and later a 10-point deficit.
Arkansas’ 10-point advantage — which came after Vanover drilled his first 3 — didn’t last very long. Cambridge, Williams, Dylan Cardwell, Justin Powell, and Johnson pieced together a 12-2 run that culminated with Johnson’s off-balance 3 that left the game tied 34-34 with just over three-and-a-half minutes to go before halftime.
Like Johnson, Cambridge also shined from 3-point range in the loss. He ended the night with 15 points and a 5-of-6 showing from behind the arc.
To Arkansas’ credit, it ended the first half with a bang.
The Razorbacks quickly rattled off seven unanswered points before Williams connected with a 3-pointer, cutting Arkansas’ lead down to four. Arkansas’ Desi Sills then delivered a pair of 3-pointers to stretch the lead, and while Johnson’s buzzer-beating bucket from just inside the arc was worthwhile it still left the Tigers trailing by six at the break.
The Tigers were left feeling like they missed out on a real opportunity in the first half. Auburn was 2-of-9 from the free-throw line in the game’s first 20 minutes, and its inability to consistently shut down a dangerous Arkansas offensive attack allowed the Razorbacks to hold a small lead at the break.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, those specific issues repeated themselves in the second half of a game in which they were in contention throughout but could not close.
Auburn returns to action Saturday at Texas A&M.