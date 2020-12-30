Auburn’s can't keep pace with Arkansas

AUBURN --- Auburn entered Wednesday’s SEC opener against Arkansas prepared to put up plenty of 3-pointers in order to keep up.

While the Tigers showed themselves capable of putting up points, it proved futile against an Arkansas squad that at times simply could not miss.

Auburn hung tight well into the second half but couldn’t slow down the Razorbacks in a 97-85 loss in the first conference game for either squad. The loss stood as a disappointing defeat for the Tigers, which hit 15 3-pointers and answered most Arkansas scoring runs until the final seven-and-a-half minutes of action.

Auburn (6-3, 0-1 SEC) didn’t allow Arkansas (9-0, 1-0 SEC) to pull away as the game went along, and with 7:30 left on the clock Allen Flanigan’s two free throws tied the game 74-74.

At that point, the Razorbacks took over.

Arkansas rattled off 10 unanswered points as part of a 17-7 run that left the Tigers in a hole from which they couldn’t recover. The run was led by 7-foot-3 sophomore forward Connor Vanover, who delivered four of the team’s first eight points and ended the night with 17 points.