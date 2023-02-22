John Cohen’s answer started with a question.

“It has to be sooner than later, right?” the Auburn athletics director asked.

As the SEC moves to 16 members next year, it’s vital that it moves quickly to figure out how it will model its football scheduling model, both on paper and in Cohen’s opinion. The conference is reportedly focused on dissolving its current two-division format to make way for a one-division league with Texas and Oklahoma officially becoming SEC members in 2024.

However, with less than a calendar year to go, nothing has been made a certainty.

The closest a resolution has come is consensus on two likely scheduling formats: an eight-game conference schedule with one permanent opponent, and a nine-game slate with three permanent opponents. In a sit-down with the Opelika-Auburn News, Cohen didn’t stress a preference between the two formats. Instead, he spoke about the timing for what he believes is a pressing issue.

“If — if — you go to the nine-game schedule, you’re going to have to reroute one of your non-conference games or cancel it,” Cohen said. “We’re already working in that area, just in preparation for a possible nine-game (schedule).”

As it stands, Auburn is set to host New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe and Cal on the backside of a home-and-home in 2024. But, as Cohen said, one of those games would have to be altered if the SEC decided to expand to a nine-game conference schedule. According to Cohen, he isn’t alone in hoping for an answer soon among his peers.

“Probably not two weeks that goes by without me having a conversation with the Southeastern Conference about football scheduling,” Cohen said. “Could be, A), because I’m new here and, B), there’s so many things that are hanging in the balance right now, the most immediate of which is, ‘Hey, we are talking to our nonconference opponents for ‘24. We need to prepare one of them to move if we feel like there’s gonna be a ninth game,’ and that’s immediate and that’s important.

“You have to be fair to these non-conference opponents, and you have to be fair to your own fan base, and you have a budget to run. So all those things kind of come together for you to be a little anxious about what’s next.”

Multiple national outlets, including Sports Illustrated and The Athletic, have reported that the debate has been narrowed down to those two models.

In a radio interview with WJOX in Birmingham on Feb. 10, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said May is the “far end date” to make a decision.

And with two consensus options in clear view, Cohen said he sees merit to both. But he’s still sorting through the question marks.

What have your discussions on football scheduling looked like? What's the timeline look like, too?

I will tell you, and I mean this, I think there's a lot of merit to both. I think there's a merit to an eight-game schedule, and I think there's a merit to a nine-game. If you look at the eight-game schedule, it's served the SEC pretty well. It's served Auburn pretty well. You look at the last dozen years, Auburn has won a National Championship, has played for a (another) National Championship under an eight-game format. So have several schools in the Southeastern Conference, including Georgia this past year. The nine-game makes a lot of sense also, when you consider the fact that it really helps television inventory. It makes another week more interesting. It makes a season ticket package more valuable for every season-ticket holder in the Southeastern Conference. So I can see both sides of it, for sure.

But I also see this: When we get the opportunity to play nonconference games like Cal, just as an example, or Penn State a year ago, I think it really does a lot for college football. That cross-pollination of inter-regional opportunities. I think that adds a lot to what college football is, and you look forward to those. Now, let's say that those go away. The question becomes, currently, everybody knows that we have the commitment to the Southeastern Conference to play a Power Five opponent as a nonconference. If you go to a nine-game tournament, is it eliminated? Does it stay? None of that has been decided yet, but I think there's real value to that.

I think, in our league, it's been my experience at Mississippi State, there's been a little bit of fatigue in terms of playing the same teams over and over and over again. So allowing yourself to play teams from different regions, and also creating a one-division format in which, you know, let's be real here, Auburn plays — I'm just gonna use Kentucky as an example — Auburn plays Kentucky in Jordan-Hare once every 12 years. And conversely, we would go to Lexington to play once every 12 years.

That's not really what being in a league is all about. And even though it's been explained to me by some people that that's not something that's important to the kids, my question is: I am a kid that got to go to all the schools in the league when I played baseball at Mississippi State. How does a young person know that that's not interesting to them if they've never done it before? So I think there's real benefit to that. I think if someone is willing to stay three or four years at one institution as a student-athlete, they ought to be able to see every campus in the Southeastern Conference. It's a thrill. It's the best conference in the country. Every single campus adds to the overall brand of the Southeastern Conference, and I think every student-athlete should get that opportunity.

How much weight does losing certain rivalries carry? For example, the Auburn-Georgia rivalry?

Well, as somebody who's new to the Auburn community, and looking from the outside, obviously yes, the Auburn-Georgia game is huge. It is the oldest rivalry in the south. But you're also losing an Auburn-LSU game. You're also losing an Auburn-Mississippi State game, which was really important to us at Mississippi State when I was there. You're losing some games that you've been playing for a long time, and some folks consider games to be rivalries. I think, unquestionably, Auburn and Georgia is a rivalry, but those other games were there, too. So I don't know.

What do you gain? What do you lose? That part, I don't know. Here's what I do know: I do know that our fans are gonna love seeing the Oklahoma Sooners run into Jordan-Hare. They're gonna love seeing the Texas Longhorns run in there. And then, on the other side of the coin, they're gonna love seeing the Florida Gators come in there more often. So I do think, in either format, the 1-7 format or the 3-6, you're gonna get to see the entire league in your stadium twice over a four year period no matter what, so I think that's really important.

What's next for you as far as scheduling? How soon will you disclose more to Auburn? Like, are conversations set to happen in the summertime?

Plainsman Park renovation only the beginning for Auburn facility upgrades

Butch Thompson knows the man overseeing what’s to come at Plainsman Park is no slouch regarding facility upgrades.

“We have so many needs, and you know, we got an expert right in here with (Auburn athletics director) John Cohen,” Thompson told the Opelika-Auburn News. “I want to give (former Auburn AD) Allen Greene credit. He walked through this with me to get to this point, but we do have an expert that just got here who, arguably, I think, just built the best facility in college baseball.”

Thompson knows Cohen well, having been an assistant on the former Mississippi State baseball coach’s staff, but it’s not lost on him that — as Plainsman Park embarks on what is set to be $30 million in stadium upgrades — that sort of renovation is small potatoes for Cohen.

Before coming to Auburn, Cohen’s tenure as AD at Mississippi State saw one of the more ambitious renovation projects in college sports, as the Bulldogs spent two years rebuilding Dudy Noble Field for nearly $70 million.

The influence of what Cohen called “The New Dude” at the time of its completion is present in what’s to come on the Plains. That renovation, which Cohen estimated in 2018 would pull in approximately $3 million annually, added new suite seating, as well as a condo building overlooking left field.

Auburn’s upgrades will also be bed rocked in the fan experience. They’ll add a three-story club along the first base line with “enhanced premium seating, club space, concessions, and improved accessibility for the south entrance to Plainsman Park and Right Field Terrace,” according to the Auburn University’s Board of Trustees. They’ll put seating over the Player Performance Center in right field and, most notably, they will build a 4,200-square-foot viewing area atop Plainsman Park’s left field wall.

“It’s a drive-by,” Thompson said. “It’s absolutely committed to revenue and recruiting, and it’s another reward for all of our people. And I think that’s the biggest place where we’re behind our peers, was the premium offerings. … We’re in that game now that so many of our (SEC) schools are.”

In a sit-down with the Opelika-Auburn News, Cohen said he was impressed with the quality of a lot of Auburn’s facilities when he arrived. But he sees it as a starting-off point.

Cohen’s administration will oversee the already greenlighted additional practice gym at Neville Arena, which was approved Feb. 4, 2022, though had been put on hold last summer, according to men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

Both softball and gymnastics are getting locker room improvements this summer, Cohen said, but he believes both sports are in need of other facility improvements. While the former competes at Jane B. Moore Field and the latter at Neville Arena, both share space in the McWhorter Center, which was first built in 2001.

Much like Plainsman Park, Cohen also believes Jane B. Moore Field needs to expand its seating options to include club choices.

Women’s soccer was another sport Cohen mentioned in the conversation of facility improvements. According to its biography page on the Auburn website, the Auburn Soccer Complex hasn’t seen a renovation since 2005, when it added a new video board.

Cohen also said desired improvements to Jordan-Hare Stadium’s north end zone have been mentioned to him more than once.

“At some point, that needs to be addressed and I think it will be,” Cohen said of Jordan-Hare. “But you know, there’s the two buckets, right? So there’s the bucket of facility improvements that directly involves the student-athlete, and then there’s the bucket that doesn’t involve the student-athlete directly.

“So certainly, you have to balance those. You want the student-athlete experience to be as good as can be, but you also want the fan experience to be as good as it can be. And we’re gonna address both.”