Auburn’s dominant defense allows Tigers to cruise past Troy

Flanigan proved to be Auburns leading scorer with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. The sophomore also had four assists and three rebounds.

The Tigers entered the locker room having only given up 10 points, the fewest amount of points they’ve ever allowed in a half under Bruce Pearl. Their 33-point lead stood as the team’s largest at halftime in eight years.

“In the first half, we just didn't let them run their stuff. We defended without fouling, which I thought was really key,” Pearl said. “They do a great job of getting to the foul line, and I thought that was important that we were able to defend them without sending them to the foul line much.”

The shooting percentages were just as jarring from both squads. The Tigers hit 75 percent of their shots from the field in the first half, while the Trojans wound up hitting 24 percent.

The Trojans ripped off nine quick points to start the second half to make things marginally more interesting, but the Tigers still remained in control during the game’s final 20 minutes.