Auburn’s dominant defense allows Tigers to cruise past Troy

AUBURN - During the first half of Auburn’s game against Troy on Saturday, the Trojans scoring on the Tigers’ defense quickly became a matter of if — not when.
Auburn severely limited the Trojans on offense Saturday, as Troy started the game 1-of-10 from the field and went over 14 minutes between their first three baskets. The Tigers, meanwhile, had no issue putting up points and took full advantage in pulling away early in their 77-41 victory.
The win stands as Auburn’s 32nd straight non-conference home win.
“We were locked in mentally and knew what we needed to do and how we wanted to win,” Dylan Cardwell said.
Allen Flanigan opened Saturday’s action much like he closed Tuesday’s win over Texas Southern, as the sophomore got the ball on the opening possession and knocked down a 3-pointer. Auburn (5-2, 0-0 SEC) led 8-3 after a Troy bucket with 15:40 to go in the first half, at which point the Tigers buckled down defensively and held the Trojans scoreless on their next eight possessions.
While the Trojans were reeling, the Tigers were rolling.
The Tigers got several different players involved during a 13-0 scoring run, most notably freshman JT Thor. The forward showed real signs of growth in Tuesday’s victory and came through with more big plays against the Trojans, which included a picture-esque alley-oop dunk off a pass from Justin Powell that fired up the Auburn Arena crowd.
Thor’s dunk put the Tigers up 13 as what proved to be a 13-0 scoring run that ended with Jamal Johnson’s layup to push the Tigers to a 21-3 advantage with 10:21 to go in the first half. Thor ended the afternoon with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting along with two blocks and two rebounds.
Troy (4-4, 0-0 SBC) stopped the bleeding soon after, but not for long.
Troy’s Nick Stampley came through with a 3-pointer following Johnson’s bucket before another devastating scoring run from the Tigers. Auburn again answered a rare Troy basket with a plethora of points, this time an 18-0 run that saw Flanigan add five more points to his ledger.
Flanigan, Thor, Babatunde Akingbola, Devan Cambridge, Chris Moore, Jaylin Williams, Dylan Cardwell and Tyrell Jones all scored during a stretch of play that only added to what was already a rough outing for the Trojans.
Auburn led 43-10 at halftime.
“It’s always going to be a good game when everybody gets to eat, everybody gets fed the ball and everybody puts the ball in the basket, especially when a lot of shots are going in,” said Moore, who had eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, six rebounds and three steals. “I think it forces their defense a lot, to see that many shots going in. Seeing everybody just coming out of their element scoring, doing more scoring than they usually do was kind of exciting.”
Flanigan proved to be Auburns leading scorer with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. The sophomore also had four assists and three rebounds.
The Tigers entered the locker room having only given up 10 points, the fewest amount of points they’ve ever allowed in a half under Bruce Pearl. Their 33-point lead stood as the team’s largest at halftime in eight years.
“In the first half, we just didn't let them run their stuff. We defended without fouling, which I thought was really key,” Pearl said. “They do a great job of getting to the foul line, and I thought that was important that we were able to defend them without sending them to the foul line much.”
The shooting percentages were just as jarring from both squads. The Tigers hit 75 percent of their shots from the field in the first half, while the Trojans wound up hitting 24 percent.
The Trojans ripped off nine quick points to start the second half to make things marginally more interesting, but the Tigers still remained in control during the game’s final 20 minutes.
Auburn opened the second half by hitting one of its first six shots before Flanigan, Cardwell and Cambridge settled in and set the pace for the offense to close out the contest. The Tigers bounced back quickly and shot 40 percent in the second half, which included two impressive 3-pointers late in the action from walk-ons Chandler Leopard and Lior Berman.
Auburn returns to its home court at 1 p.m. Tuesday when the Tigers host Appalachian State. The home matchup with the Mountaineers stands as the Tigers’ last game before opening SEC play against Arkansas on Dec. 30.
Pearl said the Tigers played with great balance along with great effort and energy, and he added the team continues to make improvements. He stressed how much the difficulty level will rise in conference play, but his team’s four-game winning streak is nothing to take for granted.
In Cardwell’s mind, the key is replicating the defensive effort they had against the Trojans once the Razorbacks come to town.
“We had a great first half, only allowing them to score 10 points in 20 minutes, which is mind-blowing,” Cardwell said. “The second half, we got outscored and got punched in the mouth, kind of. So just being attentive on defense and stuff like that – I feel like our defense can win us a lot of games in the SEC.”
