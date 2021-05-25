Auburn’s Harsin eager for on-campus recruiting to resume in June

AUBURN --- With the NCAA’s dead period coming to a close in about a week, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff are practically counting down the days until a busy month gets underway.
Harsin spoke on Monday about the end of the dead period on June 1 and the opportunity that lies ahead for the Tigers on the recruiting trail. He emphasized the importance of the coming days and weeks given he and the rest of the staff are still settling in as well as the fact this will be their first chance to host recruits on a campus they feel can be a true difference maker.
“We've done virtual visits and all those things are cool, but there's nothing like being here on campus in my opinion. And that's just, I've experienced it myself. I came here just a few months ago,” Harsin said. “I think having them here on campus, having our coaches around them – which I think our coaches do a good job when they're in person – that will help … I don't think you quite get that passion or that feeling through a phone and FaceTime and all that like you do in person.
“Getting them here, getting them in this community and being around the people that we have on this staff, and being around even our players and just our vibe of our football team, I think is going to be a good thing.”
Harsin made it clear he and the staff have a plan for what June looks like. Having said that, the first-year head coach also pointed out the importance of being flexible with those plans.
Harsin explained the Tigers coaches have a blueprint they’re operating by while understanding everything is not going to go exactly as planned. Whether it’s a recruit deciding at the last minute not to visit or a prospect showing up for an unofficial visit, Harsin said the coaches have to be ready to adjust at a moment’s notice in order to make the most of the situation.
“Right now, it’s not so much having like contingency plans as it is just having a formula to communicate when things happen; for everybody to just know that we’ll be OK, these are the people to go to when some of these things come up and these are the people that are going to handle it when these things come up,” Harsin said. “[We need to] make sure what we’re doing still goes smoothly and we do a great job of when people come on campus of giving them an experience with this staff and just here at Auburn so that when they leave they want to come back.”
Harsin emphasized the importance of making a good first impression with recruits, which he noted is easier said than done. He explained it’s easy for the coaches to get tired and perhaps feel overwhelmed after about a week of going non-stop, but Harsin stressed the need for everyone to take care of themselves and to bring the energy every day.
As busy as the next month will be on Harsin and the staff, the main mission remains making the most of a visit with a player and his family now that they can happen face-to-face again.
“I want our coaches to do a great job and to enjoy a month that’s going to be somewhat of a grind but know that we did a hell of a job at the end of June with every player that stepped foot on this campus and every kid that came to camp – even the guys that we’re not recruiting,” Harsin said.
Harsin added to his thought on the players Auburn doesn’t recruit by saying the Tigers need to make the most of the experience for everyone that shows up. He said there will be plenty of people who don’t wind up at Auburn, but the goal is for those players to still have an experience that makes them want to come back whenever they go home.
Harsin doesn’t anticipate everything going exactly according to plan over the next few weeks. He does, however, expect himself and his assistant coaches to make the most of the task at hand.
“We've got great people on this staff. They know how to adapt,” Harsin said. “They can adjust, and they'll do a great job as long as we just know how we operate when things don't go the way we plan.”