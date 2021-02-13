Auburn’s hopes of making history dashed late against Kentucky

Keion Brooks Jr. threw down a dunk to give the Wildcats (6-13, 5-7 SEC) a two-possession lead before Thor and Flanigan answered, as Thor connected on a layup and Flanigan converted a Kentucky turnover into a layup that tied the game with 46 seconds remaining.

“When Rife [Sharife Cooper] was driving in transition they were all focused on him, so we got shots off of that,” Thor said. “I got downhill and looked to score the ball and be strong around the rim. I was just clicking, too. My shot was going in.”

Thirteen seconds later, Mintz made the most of his opportunity and pushed the Wildcats to a three-point lead.

Auburn still had time after Mintz’s go-ahead basket, but the Tigers couldn’t get a shot to fall. Cooper’s would-be layup on the next possession was blocked by Isaiah Jackson, which sent the ball to Jacob Tobbin.

Tobbin was immediately fouled, and he connected on one free throw to give Kentucky a four-point lead with 22 seconds to go.

The Tigers understood time was running out, which led to a mad scramble on the next possession following Devan Cambridge’s unsuccessful jumper. Jaylin Williams brought the offensive rebound down and fired a shot up to no avail before Jackson grabbed the ball and was fouled.