Auburn’s hopes of making history dashed late against Kentucky

AUBURN --- After falling behind early in the second half of Saturday’s game against Kentucky, the Auburn Tigers clawed their way back into contention in the game’s final minutes.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, a late shot by the Wildcats proved too much to overcome.
Kentucky’s Davion Mitz hit a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining to break a late tie and ultimately leave the Tigers with an 82-80 loss. The defeat extends Auburn’s losing streak in Rupp Arena to 19 straight games and ruins the Tigers’ hopes of sweeping Kentucky this season.
“If you look at how we played at the end of the game, down, we played like our hair was on fire; that’s how our teams play best,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “This young team has not learned that lesson yet, and the season’s almost over, so very disappointed. You can’t give up 52 points in a half and expect to win a basketball game, let alone [make] history.”
Kentucky posted its 52 points in the second half after Auburn led 36-30 at halftime.
Auburn (11-11, 5-8 SEC) seemed destined to quietly ride out the remaining time of another loss in Rupp Arena before JT Thor and Allen Flanigan rallied the Tigers in the final four minutes.
Thor connected on a jumper that cut Kentucky’s lead to six. After Mintz delivered a dunk to extend the UK lead, Thor followed with a 3-pointer and a jumper that left the score 75-73 in Kentucky’s favor.
Keion Brooks Jr. threw down a dunk to give the Wildcats (6-13, 5-7 SEC) a two-possession lead before Thor and Flanigan answered, as Thor connected on a layup and Flanigan converted a Kentucky turnover into a layup that tied the game with 46 seconds remaining.
“When Rife [Sharife Cooper] was driving in transition they were all focused on him, so we got shots off of that,” Thor said. “I got downhill and looked to score the ball and be strong around the rim. I was just clicking, too. My shot was going in.”
Thirteen seconds later, Mintz made the most of his opportunity and pushed the Wildcats to a three-point lead.
Auburn still had time after Mintz’s go-ahead basket, but the Tigers couldn’t get a shot to fall. Cooper’s would-be layup on the next possession was blocked by Isaiah Jackson, which sent the ball to Jacob Tobbin.
Tobbin was immediately fouled, and he connected on one free throw to give Kentucky a four-point lead with 22 seconds to go.
The Tigers understood time was running out, which led to a mad scramble on the next possession following Devan Cambridge’s unsuccessful jumper. Jaylin Williams brought the offensive rebound down and fired a shot up to no avail before Jackson grabbed the ball and was fouled.
Jackson hit one of his two free throws, which left the score 82-77 with five seconds remaining. Thor drew a foul on a would-be 3-pointer with one second remaining, and while his three successful free throws closed the gap they proved to be the Tigers’ last points.
Thor ended the game with a team-high 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting – including an impressive 5-of-6 showing from 3-point range – along with nine rebounds and two blocks. Flanigan had 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field along with five rebounds. Jackson led Kentucky with 18 points followed closely by Brandon Boston Jr., who had 17.
Auburn’s heroics late, although not quite enough to pull off the victory, ensured the Wildcats did not finish the second half in the same dominant fashion with which they started it.
Kentucky wasted little time in the second half by quickly hitting its first three shots to tie the game with 18:19 remaining. Cooper answered with a 3-pointer to briefly give Auburn the lead back before the Wildcats answered with a flurry of nine points, the last coming on a wide-open 3-pointer by Boston Jr.
The scoring didn’t stop there for Kentucky. After Cooper hit a layup to momentarily end the Wildcats’ run, they added five more unanswered points over the next 46 seconds, the last two coming on Devin Askew’s free throws following a technical foul called on Pearl.
Askew’s free throws left Auburn down 10 with 13:12 remaining in the game.
“I just noticed they were making shots. They just found the rim and kept making shots,” Thor said. “I feel like we could've been more tight. It is what it is.”
The Tigers looked to regain their first-half form, but points remained hard to come by. Flanigan delivered the team’s next seven points, but those baskets meant little at the time as the Wildcats reeled off 10 points in that near-four minute stretch of action.
The Tigers never trailed in the first half of play, but the Wildcats remained in striking distance throughout.
Kentucky started the game 0-of-8 from the field, and while Auburn did build an early lead, it couldn’t take full advantage due to turnovers. Jaylin Williams’ layup pushed the Tigers to a 15-7 lead with 11:26 to go in the first half, but all seven of the Wildcats’ points came off of Auburn turnovers.
The Wildcats looked set to change the game’s pace when Dontaie Allen’s 3-pointer cut Auburn’s lead to three with 5:27 to go until halftime, but from there the Tigers settled down. Flanigan hit three free throws after a technical foul on John Calipari then delivered a layup one minute later off a well-timed no-look pass from Jamal Johnson, who followed up a strong game against Vanderbilt with six first-half points Saturday.
Johnson’s last bucket created a nine-point Auburn lead, and while Askew, Keion Brooks and Olivier Sarr cut into that deficit, Cooper’s 3-pointer with just over one minute on the clock helped the Tigers head into halftime with a six-point advantage.