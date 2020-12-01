Auburn’s Mark-Antony Richards looks to ‘seize the moment’ at running back

Richards was on the mend through the offseason and into the 2020 campaign. He did not play in the Tigers’ first four games of the season before seeing the field against Ole Miss on Oct. 24 then taking five carries for 16 yards in Auburn’s 48-11 victory over LSU on Oct. 31.

After not playing in the Tigers’ victory against Tennessee, he came on strong against the Crimson Tide when his squad truly needed him.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix spoke highly of Richards’ efforts after the fact.

“I thought he did a good job hitting the holes with speed and physicality, and our offensive line did a good job of giving him those running lanes and continuing to battle throughout the game,” Nix said. “They continued to lean on them and push them, and because of that there at the end, we got some running lanes and we were able to run the ball a little bit.”

The question is what role Richards will have in the backfield going forward and if he can continue to turn heads. Malzahn said Tuesday Williams – who did not practice Sunday – and Bigsby’s status were questionable going into Saturday, when the Tigers face a No. 5 Texas A&M team that boasts the second-best run defense in the SEC.