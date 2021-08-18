Auburn’s McCreary serious about making strides in senior season

Roger McCreary established himself as the Tigers’ top cornerback in 2020, but in the offseason the junior had to choose between staying at Auburn or going pro.
McCreary ultimately decided to return to the Tigers, a decision that could pay major dividends for himself and the team.
McCreary returns as Auburn’s most-experienced cornerback and one of the standouts in a loaded secondary entering 2021. The offseason has forced the 6-foot, 190-pound Mobile native to make plenty of adjustments and step up his game, but with the season opener now in sight he seems eager to show off his improvements.
“The main reason that I decided to come back was because my education. That’s what I wanted first. And second, I can always improve my draft stock, so that was another reason, too,” McCreary said Wednesday. “I feel like I’m going to be more patient because now I’m the guy who’s playing off-man. We don't play it that much, so I feel like, throughout the season and the summer, I have improved better at that.”
McCreary went into great detail in describing how different Auburn’s new defense under Derek Mason is compared to what Kevin Steele called in the past.
McCreary explained Auburn’s cornerbacks are playing off-man coverages more now than compared to the past, when Steele had the corners press at the line of scrimmage. He explained the keys to the Tigers’ off-man scheme are eyes, feet and a player’s understanding of the game. He added that playing off gives the defenders more time to diagnose what’s coming because they can see everything from the offense.
McCreary said the off-man style of defense should prevent Auburn from getting beat deep and depends a great deal on the defenders being patient.
“It's all about field awareness, really, to play top down and all that stuff [with your] eyes and feet. That's what it's really all about other than man [coverage],” McCreary said. “This defense, we're playing like zone. We're passing off the man if he don't come right to us; you know, that stuff. And if he comes to us, we've got man all the way.
“I feel like it's more simple, and I feel like it's better for the defense, too."
Auburn’s offseason staff changes led to the arrival of cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, who was part of the Tigers’ national title-winning team in 2010. McCreary credited Etheridge for forcing him to speak up more in meetings and to do more than lead by example.
McCreary appreciated how Etheridge understands what it’s like to play at Auburn.
Etheridge has harped on his players improving their F.B.I. – football intelligence. As McCreary explained, that was an aspect he lacked prior to this offseason.
“That was really my weakness: the football IQ. I really didn’t know that much of the schemes; I was just out there playing,” McCreary said. “The new coaches are trying to teach me all about that. I was just learning off experience and playing. I feel like with that and my experience, I can actually see the play before it happens. With my experience and them teaching me more football IQ, it’s going to improve my game this year.”
McCreary is one of the team’s proven defensive backs, but he pointed out the secondary has a number of capable options.
McCreary spoke highly of what he’s seen from Ro Torrence, who is battling Jaylin Simpson and Nehemiah Pritchett for the other starting corner spot. McCreary quizzed Torrence on what the defense should do against specific offensive looks, and Torrence’s quick responses left McCreary impressed.
McCreary has been one of a number of Auburn veterans who spent the offseason learning a new scheme and adjusting to a new style of play. While those changes have required plenty of work, McCreary explained he was excited about what this defense is capable of accomplishing this fall.
“We’ve got two of the best linebackers in the country. The defensive line was a question, but this summer they’ve stepped up really great. Colby Wooden and Derick [Hall] and all of them have helped out the newcomers,” McCreary said. “The secondary is great, too. Me and Smoke [Monday] are helping out the young guys. Nehemiah Pritchett is starting to become a leader, and Jaylin Simpson is becoming a leader and helping out the newcomers. I feel like altogether we’re doing great with Coach Mason’s new scheme.”