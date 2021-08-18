Auburn’s McCreary serious about making strides in senior season

McCreary said the off-man style of defense should prevent Auburn from getting beat deep and depends a great deal on the defenders being patient.

“It's all about field awareness, really, to play top down and all that stuff [with your] eyes and feet. That's what it's really all about other than man [coverage],” McCreary said. “This defense, we're playing like zone. We're passing off the man if he don't come right to us; you know, that stuff. And if he comes to us, we've got man all the way.

“I feel like it's more simple, and I feel like it's better for the defense, too."

Auburn’s offseason staff changes led to the arrival of cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, who was part of the Tigers’ national title-winning team in 2010. McCreary credited Etheridge for forcing him to speak up more in meetings and to do more than lead by example.

McCreary appreciated how Etheridge understands what it’s like to play at Auburn.

Etheridge has harped on his players improving their F.B.I. – football intelligence. As McCreary explained, that was an aspect he lacked prior to this offseason.