With the end of spring football coming into view, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze had names in mind for which Tigers had improved the most since the practice period’s start. The instant answer was Mosiah Nasili-Kite, a Maryland transfer in his first season on Auburn’s defensive line.

“I thought he improved, probably, the most from Practice One to last week on the D-Line as any,” Freeze said Monday. “He was disruptive and plays the game extremely passionately and hard.”

After Nasili-Kite, Freeze mentioned freshman corner Kayin Lee, a four-star prospect who’s been a widely discussed early enrollee. The Auburn coach added later that FIU transfer Rivaldo Fairweather has been the Tigers’ best pass-catcher so far, and said that Cincinnati transfer Nick Mardner has taken strides, too.

Newcomers have dominated the conversation through the course of Auburn’s spring practice period. That’s the case for much of college football, let alone a program with a new head coach. Spring is a time for optimism and fresh faces to be noticed. But with the Tigers suiting up for the first time under Freeze in Saturday’s A-Day spring game — which is scheduled to kick off at 1:20 p.m. CST — it appears the newcomers will be the biggest storyline of the day.

Sure, all eyes will be on what Freeze and his staff put on the field, but he’s already tempered expectations, stating plainly he’s not keen on showing much of what he believes Auburn will be good at.

“I want to prepare the Auburn family that we're going to do the best we can to hopefully give those that choose to come — and I hope many will come,” Freeze said. “We're going to give them a game that day that I hope they can enjoy, but yet understand, gosh, we don't really know who we are offensively right now.”

There’s not many marquee position battles to watch, either. That was something Freeze also downplayed at spring’s start — “There is no depth chart,” he said Feb. 27.

Any spring game is unlikely to decide a team’s two-deep, but even Auburn’s most notable battles are familiar. The three-man battle at quarterback, for example, has three Tigers pitted against each other who all logged snaps in 2022 in Robby Ashford, TJ Finley and Holden Geriner.

That leaves the position groups like Nasili-Kite’s that are worth watching. He’s part of a defensive line that includes six newcomers between early enrolled freshmen and transfers.

It’s a similar case on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Auburn’s offensive line has seven newcomers rostered, including three Division I transfers in Dillon Wade (Tulsa), Gunner Britton (Western Kentucky) and Avery Jones (East Carolina), all of whom are likely to start in the fall.

Every non-specialist position group on Auburn’s spring roster, outside of quarterback or safety, lists at least one early enrollee or transfer addition. It’s likely if not certain fans will see several new faces on A-Day, but that’s not Freeze’s biggest hope in his Auburn debut.

“They're going to see us hit and they're going to see us tackle, and they're going to see people run the ball and people throw the ball,” Freeze said. “Will it be exactly the same that they see this fall? I sure hope not. I hope it's better and probably a little different.”