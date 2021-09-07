Auburn’s Robertson hoping to shine after getting up to speed

AUBURN — Entering the offseason, Auburn’s wide receiver room was a considerable question mark given its total lack of experience.
That narrative changed once former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson joined the fold.
Robertson spoke to reporters Tuesday after making his debut at Auburn on Saturday with a three-catch, 28-yard performance against Akron. The Georgia transfer explained he’s ready to be a leader for the young Auburn wide receivers, and the super senior is set on making the most of this season.
“My role on the team is to be a leader for the younger guys – to be consistent and show them the ropes of how to practice and how to play in games. Also, just being a reliable person on special teams [and] off the field as well,” Robertson said.
Robertson explained why he left Georgia after three seasons, saying he wanted to capitalize on his opportunities and try to play for a program that fit him best. The former five-star believes he found it in Auburn and gave a lot of credit to head coach Bryan Harsin, who Robertson said has personal values that align with his own.
Robertson said he sees Harsin as a great coach who will push his players to be better people and better athletes.
“[It’s] the things that he’s aligned with as a man and as a person but also just the team just buying into, like, what he has to offer and what the message and how he competes every day, how he comes out and wants the best for us,” Robertson said of Harsin. “He’s a really passionate guy. He’s passionate about us as a family and about the Auburn program.”
Harsin commended Robertson back on Aug. 14 for his study habits after Robertson joined the team just after the start of fall camp. Robertson explained the hardest part of his transition to a new team was the conditioning, but he stayed busy with his personal trainer to try and lessen the difficulty once he got to Auburn.
Robertson added the main goal once he arrived was getting as many reps as he could with quarterbacks Bo Nix and TJ Finley.
Robertson spoke highly of Nix on Tuesday and commended the junior quarterback for his approach to the game.
“I expect high from him, but I mean I just know of him and how he works and [how] he’s in the study room and how he comes out to practice to compete,” Robertson said. “He’s a very resilient guy. I feel like if he makes a mistake, he can come back and fix it the next time. That’s the type of guy you want as a quarterback and also a great leader for our program.”
Robertson said the offensive system at Auburn isn’t too dissimilar to what he was in at Cal and at Georgia, noting the different terminology is the biggest obstacle to adjust to. He pointed out offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s system depends a great deal on the receivers – something Robertson and his fellow receivers greatly appreciate.
Robertson came out of Savannah Country Day School in Georgia as a highly-lauded prospect with numerous scholarship offers, and though injuries have hampered his career he’s shown flashes of fulfilling the high expectations put on him in high school.
Now, Robertson is ready to embrace his status as a veteran with the hope of helping the Tigers’ other receivers find their way.
“The receivers group is great – a lot of ball skills, a lot of speed as I can see. A lot of mature young guys as well,” Robertson said. “I feel like this group will shock a lot of people as this season goes along.”
Auburn enters AP top 25: The Auburn Tigers are back in the Associated Press’ top 25 rankings.
Auburn came in at No. 25 in the AP Poll released on Tuesday. The Tigers’ ascension into the poll comes after the Tigers defeated Akron 60-10 on Saturday to open the 2021 season.
Auburn is now ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since last November.
The Tigers are one of six SEC schools included in this week’s poll. Alabama remained at No. 1 with Georgia moving up to No. 2, Texas A&M taking No. 5, Florida moving up to No. 13 and Ole Miss shifting up to No. 20.
Ohio State moved up to No. 3, Oklahoma fell two spots to No. 4 after a five-point victory over Tulane, Clemson fell three spots to No. 6 after a 10-3 loss to Georgia. Cincinnati is now No. 7 followed by Notre Dame at No. 8, Iowa State at No. 9 and Iowa at No. 10.
The Tigers were the top team among others receiving votes in this week USA Today’s coaches poll.