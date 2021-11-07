Auburn’s run game struggles reappear in woeful offensive showing

Auburn’s hit-and-miss rushing attack simply couldn’t get going against Texas A&M on Saturday during a 20-3 loss on the road.

The Tigers struggled mightily to get the ball going on the ground, and by the day’s end they averaged only 2.5 yards per attempt. The team’s 73 yards was its second-lowest output of the season, only ahead of its 46 yards against Georgia on Oct. 9.

While the run game had its issues, it certainly wasn’t alone given the passing attack managed just 153 yards, its lowest output of the season and its worst performance based on yardage since only throwing for 125 against Mississippi State last December.

“We didn’t really get a lot going consistently,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “That was overall what I saw tonight. The run game is part of that.”

Auburn will try to return to get its run game on track in the next game against a Mississippi State squad that entered Saturday only allowing 89.6 rushing yards per game.

Third-down problemsAuburn found itself in tough situations on third down in the first half Saturday, and more often than not the challenge proved too great for the Tigers.