Auburn’s run game struggles reappear in woeful offensive showing

Auburn’s hit-and-miss rushing attack simply couldn’t get going against Texas A&M on Saturday during a 20-3 loss on the road.
The Tigers struggled mightily to get the ball going on the ground, and by the day’s end they averaged only 2.5 yards per attempt. The team’s 73 yards was its second-lowest output of the season, only ahead of its 46 yards against Georgia on Oct. 9.
While the run game had its issues, it certainly wasn’t alone given the passing attack managed just 153 yards, its lowest output of the season and its worst performance based on yardage since only throwing for 125 against Mississippi State last December.
“We didn’t really get a lot going consistently,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “That was overall what I saw tonight. The run game is part of that.”
Auburn will try to return to get its run game on track in the next game against a Mississippi State squad that entered Saturday only allowing 89.6 rushing yards per game.
Third-down problemsAuburn found itself in tough situations on third down in the first half Saturday, and more often than not the challenge proved too great for the Tigers.
The Tigers were 2-of-8 on third down in the first half and ended the game 4-of-16. A large part of the problem was the yards to gain: Auburn needed 8.9 yards per third down on average in the first two quarters of play.
“That was a big problem early,” tight end John Samuel Shenker said. “That was our success in the past few weeks is we played in front of the chains and get third-and-short ... When you back it up like that you give the d-coordinator a lot of options for certain blitzes that he might want to use.”
Luckily for the Auburn offense, the Tigers’ defense held the Aggies at bay. Texas A&M was 0-of-6 on third down in the first half, which significantly minimized Auburn’s early struggles.
Texas A&M didn’t convert its first third down until there was only 33 seconds left in the third quarter. The Aggies ended the day 3-of-13.
Offensive line shuffle
Three weeks ago, an injury forced the Auburn offensive line to make some changes.
On Saturday, the Tigers had to make similar adjustments.
Alec Jackson stepped in at left guard in favor of Brandon Council, who was dressed out but did not take first-team or second-team reps during pregame warm-ups. The rest of the offensive line remained intact to start the game: Austin Troxell at left tackle, Nick Brahms at center, Keiondre Jones at right guard and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle.
As the game went on, the Tigers made several tweaks.
Hamm left late in the first quarter due to injury, forcing Kilian Zierer to take his spot. Hamm eventually came back only for other changes to take place: Zierer moved to left tackle in place of Troxell, Tashawn Manning stepped in at left guard.
Before halftime, the lineup left to right was Troxell, Jackson, Brahms, Manning and Hamm.
“We’ve done that a little bit throughout the season already, so that’s been part of the formula, getting some guys in there that deserve to play and getting some guys in there that we feel are a little more fresh at times,” Harsin said.
Auburn’s ever-changing lineup was in part a product of the team’s struggles. The Tigers only averaged 3.2 yards per play in the loss.
DB Puckett out
Sophomore defensive back Zion Puckett did not play Saturday and was not among his teammates during pregame warm-ups.
Puckett, who has primarily played safety this fall alongside Smoke Monday, left Auburn’s victory over Ole Miss last week early with an apparent injury.
Through eight games, Puckett has recorded 43 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He entered the fall after a 2020 campaign in which he recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up in 10 games.
Sophomore Donovan Kaufman started in Puckett’s place at safety. Kaufman ended the game with five tackles and one forced fumble.
“He stepped up big for us tonight as well with a couple guys down in the secondary, and I thought he did a good job,” linebacker Chandler Wooten said.
Tigers’ West chances take a blow
Auburn’s hopes of keeping up in the SEC West took a significant hit Saturday.
By losing to Texas A&M, Auburn now drops to 3-2 in conference play, leaving the Tigers half of a game behind the Aggies and a full game behind Alabama. Auburn would lose any head-to-head tiebreaker against Texas A&M, which means the Tigers need help from one of the Aggies final two SEC opponents — either No. 15 Ole Miss or LSU.
If the Aggies drop another conference game, Auburn beats Mississippi State and South Carolina and Alabama takes care of Arkansas on Nov. 20, the Iron Bowl could still be a winner-take-all game for the SEC West.