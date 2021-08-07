Auburn’s running back room is full again and ready to turn heads

"Well, senior season, it's been a long journey. Going into my last season, it's just going to be really my best year of football I believe because I like the new offense that we have,” Shivers said.

“I'm really looking forward to just get out there each and every day and just keep getting better and keep repping and keep repping."

Shivers and Bigsby are the two known commodities as far as the Tigers’ running backs. Going off what they’ve seen so far from Hunter and Ingram, there is reason to be optimistic about the two newcomers.

Bigsby described Hunter as an explosive runner and later added that he’s a strong kid who’s coachable, while Shivers described the true freshman as a physical, downhill runner. Shivers and Bigsby both pointed to Ingram’s patience as something that stood out, with Shivers going so far to say the redshirt freshman reminded him of former Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson.

The Tigers’ rushing attack faces high expectations for the fall, specifically Bigsby, who was named a preseason All-SEC running in July. Bigsby didn’t show much interest when asked about the award – he told reporters he doesn’t pay attention to the accolades and that he focuses more on hyping himself up – but that doesn’t mean he isn’t expecting big things from himself and the other backs this fall.

“The work could pay off,” Bigsby said. “I can’t tell you what we’ll do during the season. I can’t say what we’re going to do; that’s up to God and our team, so we just push each other and are working right now.”