Auburn’s Sharife Cooper, JT Thor forge different paths to the 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft, which gets started at 7 p.m. on Thursday, has a chance to be truly historic for the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper and forward JT Thor are in position to be among the top players selected, and if both go off the board in the first round it will be the first time the Tigers have ever had that happen. There would still be cause for celebration even if only one goes, as it will mark the third straight year an Auburn player has been selected in the opening round.
While Cooper and Thor’s lone season at Auburn didn’t amount to many wins for the Tigers, they still showed out and provided flashes of what they could do at the next level. Let’s take a closer look at each player and what the team that selects each of them will be adding to their rosters.
‘A true point guard’To say Cooper’s debut in Auburn Arena was highly anticipated would be a bit of an understatement.
Cooper came to Auburn as a prized signee after he wowed at McEachern High School in Georgia and earned five-star status while helping his high school team win a state championship. His debut with the Tigers, however, came after a lengthy delay while the NCAA worked to ensure Cooper was in fact eligible.
Cooper missed the first 11 games of the Tigers’ 2020-21 season before being cleared just in time for a showdown with Alabama on Jan. 9. His Auburn debut was one that won’t soon be forgotten, as he posted a game-high 26 points with nine assists in the Tigers’ 94-90 loss to the Crimson Tide.
Cooper wasted little time in wowing for Auburn, but his strong scoring efforts were far from the only thing that stood out about his game. His teammates quickly lauded his court vision and IQ, which he put on display at various times in the 12 games he appeared in.
“Oh yeah, [Sharife makes] a major difference. Like, that’s what we’ve been waiting for is a true point guard,” Auburn guard Devan Cambridge said on Jan. 13. “He’s very unselfish. He’s going to find me. Like, he makes my game a lot easier. He’s makes me look 10 times better, and he’s going to find everybody. He’s very unselfish. He’s going to get the job done and do what he needs to do.”
After Cooper’s Auburn career got off to a late start, it ultimately had a premature ending. The point guard suffered an ankle injury on Feb. 21 and missed the Tigers’ final four games. He ended the year shooting 39.1 percent from the floor while averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
After months of speculation, Cooper officially declared for the NBA Draft on April 2.
Even though his size at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds might be cause for hesitation, Cooper is expected to be a mid-to-late first round pick. The Ringer and CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish are projecting him to go 23rd to the Houston Rockets, while NBC Sports is projecting him to go 25th to the Los Angeles Clippers.
‘A pretty good player’While Cooper’s path to Auburn was pretty straight forward from Powder Springs, Georgia, Thor’s was by no means a straight shot.
Born in Omaha, Nebraska to South Sudanese parents, Thor and his family moved to Alaska when he was 5 years old and stayed there until he was 14, when he moved to Huntington, West Virginia to play basketball at Huntington Prep. Thor moved again two years later to Georgia and played at Norcross High School, where he spent one season and dazzled by averaging 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 2019-20.
Thor decided to reclassify as a 2020 prospect and chose Auburn over Oklahoma State. That decision meant he would join the Tigers one year earlier than anticipated, a decision that quickly paid off for the 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward.
Thor had no problem facing off with opponents several years older than him, and he ended the year averaging 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks after starting all 27 games for the Tigers. He was one of only five freshmen in the country with at least 250 points, 100 rebounds and 30 blocks, and he showed little hesitation shooting from outside and wound up hitting just under 30 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Thor provided a number of big moments as a freshman, though none bigger than his 24-point, nine-rebound effort against Kentucky on Feb. 13. His efforts against the Wildcats made him the only freshman in the last decade to have at least 24 points and nine rebounds in a road game at Rupp Arena.
“JT shows you the difference. That’s why he’s one of my best pro prospects, NBA prospect, because he has the ability to elevate his game,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the game. “He was obviously excited about playing Kentucky, led us in rebounding with nine.
“Obviously, he shot the ball great, made free throws. You have 24 and nine as a freshman in Rupp? That’s pretty good. Got a great future — and a pretty good player right now, I’ll tell you.”
Thor declared for the draft in March before announcing he was staying in the draft pool in early June. Pearl has been adamant on social media that Thor could be the steal of this year’s draft, and positive feedback after Thor’s performance at his NBA Combine Pro Day makes him one of the more interesting prospects entering Thursday night.
Thor’s youth – he’s one of the youngest players in this year’s draft – will likely motivate an intrigued team to select him, though it’s unclear when in the draft that might happen.
NBC Sports projects Thor to be taken with the 30th overall pick – the final pick in the first round – by the Utah Jazz. CBS Sports projects Thor to be taken by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round with the 34th overall pick, and The Ringer projects him to go to the Memphis Grizzlies with the 40th overall pick.