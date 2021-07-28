Auburn’s Sharife Cooper, JT Thor forge different paths to the 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft, which gets started at 7 p.m. on Thursday, has a chance to be truly historic for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper and forward JT Thor are in position to be among the top players selected, and if both go off the board in the first round it will be the first time the Tigers have ever had that happen. There would still be cause for celebration even if only one goes, as it will mark the third straight year an Auburn player has been selected in the opening round.

While Cooper and Thor’s lone season at Auburn didn’t amount to many wins for the Tigers, they still showed out and provided flashes of what they could do at the next level. Let’s take a closer look at each player and what the team that selects each of them will be adding to their rosters.

‘A true point guard’To say Cooper’s debut in Auburn Arena was highly anticipated would be a bit of an understatement.

Cooper came to Auburn as a prized signee after he wowed at McEachern High School in Georgia and earned five-star status while helping his high school team win a state championship. His debut with the Tigers, however, came after a lengthy delay while the NCAA worked to ensure Cooper was in fact eligible.