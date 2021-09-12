Auburn’s special-teams strategy proves worthwhile in Alabama State victory

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alabama State aimed to cut Auburn’s lead to 10 when starting defensive end Colby Wooden blocked the Hornets’ short field goal attempt, which sent the ball careening to the left. Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett was in perfect position to scoop the ball, and in no time flat the junior was well past any would-be tackler on his way to his first collegiate score.

Harsin explained the call on the blocked field goal by saying the left side of the coverage unit was rushing the kick while the right side got in position to potentially return a block. Harsin said those situations are ones the team practices throughout the week, and in this case the Tigers all looked well prepared to execute when the moment arrived.

When asked about playing on special teams, Pritchett said the players are willing to do whatever they could to help the team and most of the time you want your best players on the field. Pritchett also said he knew what was coming once he got his hands on the ball.

“Oh yeah, I saw all the green grass and I was like, ‘Nobody is catching me with all of that field,’” Pritchett said. “It’s special because it’s something that coach Harsin and [special teams coordinator Bert] Watts preach about is special teams. For a big play like that to happen is pretty good.”