Auburn’s Suni Lee enters beam finals on last day of gymnastics at Tokyo Olympics

She was disappointed with bronze in the bars final but will contend for the medal stand again. Her qualifying score on beam was third at the Olympics behind China’s Chenchen Guan who scored a 14.933 and her Chinese teammate Xijing Tang who scored a 14.333. In the team final, Tang scored a 13.733 and in the all-around final Tang scored a 13.066. Guan is a beam specialist who has not competed since qualifying.

Lee scored a clutch 14.133 on beam in the team final and then, in one of the most dramatic moments of the all-around final, she held on by her toes as she regained her balance at the end of a triple wolf turn, saving a 13.833 while others fared worse on beam or fell.

Lee is signed to compete for Auburn. She rose through the ranks in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn head coach Jeff Graba.

After the all-around final, Jeff Graba said Lee has plenty she wants to prove on beam in the event finals.

“I know for a fact Suni is frustrated that she’s not known as a beam girl,” Jeff Graba said. “She is a beam kid. She is fully capable of any medal on beam. She’s fully capable of gold.”