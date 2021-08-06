Auburn’s veterans, newcomers get to work on first day of fall camp

AUBURN --- The Auburn Tigers are officially back to work.
Auburn opened fall practice Friday with two separate sessions, a morning session featuring mostly veteran players and an afternoon session that allowed the team’s newcomers to get up to speed. Media members were allowed to watch roughly 20 minutes of each of the two sessions.
Here’s a quick rundown of what stood out between the two. It’s important to note reporting injury news or players’ limitations from these practices are prohibited:
Quick look at the QBs
Auburn’s decision to split the teams for the first day meant some of the transfers such as quarterback TJ Finley wouldn’t get going until the evening session.
Junior and incumbent starter Bo Nix was unsurprisingly taking first-team reps Friday as he and senior Grant Loy worked with the Tigers’ tailbacks on throws out of the backfield. The quarterbacks – who had offensive coordinator Mike Bobo close by offering feedback – eventually worked on passes with tight ends John Samuel Shenker and Luke Deal.
Finley and fellow quarterbacks Dematrius Davis and Sawyer Pate got their work in during the afternoon practice.
Finley looked every bit of 6-foot-7 as he stood alongside Davis and Pate and worked through various drills Friday. During the early portion of the viewing period, Finley handed the ball off multiple times to true freshman Jarquez Hunter – who’s gotten rave reviews in the lead-up to practice – before getting some throws in.
Finley and the other quarterbacks had a chance to throw different routes with a few of the team’s tight ends. Finley hit Brandon Frazier on a curl route before the QBs later worked on some deeper post routes.
Bobo and tight ends coach Brad Bedell were close at hand to watch their respective position groups.
Offensive line settling in
The Tigers’ sported an interesting front five on the offensive line Friday.
Auburn’s first-team offensive line consisted of left tackle Austin Troxell, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Brandon Council and right tackle Brodarius Hamm. There was plenty of movement among those players as practice continued, as Hamm and Manning also ran with the second teamers alongside right guard Kameron Stutts, center Avery Jernigan and left tackle Kilian Zierer.
Council’s status entering fall camp was one of the major questions surrounding the Tigers.
A transfer from Akron, Council worked his way into a starting role in 2020 before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Ole Miss on Oct. 24. Council’s offseason later included shoulder surgery.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke about Council’s availability on Thursday.
“He’s not limited out there at practice. I think we understand that he hasn’t had the amount of practice time that other guys have, so he’s going to go. He’s going to be able to go out there and cut loose,” Harsin said. “We’re going to have to do a good job of allowing him to build into a few things that he hasn’t done in a while. Other than that, it’s really kind of based on how he feels and how he looks, how he responds after each practice.”
During the afternoon session left tackle Garner Langlo, left guard Tate Johnson, center Jalil Irvin, right guard Thomas Kirkham and right tackle Colby Smith worked together. Brenden Coffey also stepped in at right tackle.
Watching Williams
The media’s viewing area offered an excellent chance to watch first-year wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams go to work.
Williams spent part of the viewing practice coaching his players through a drill in which they hit pads held by two teammates then quickly turned and caught a pass thrown by Williams. He barked out his thoughts on their efforts throughout the drill, at one point emphasizing the importance of snatching the ball and taking off to one of the players.
Williams was back in the afternoon session and spent time working closely with freshman Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. Williams also got in on the action at one point by catching a screen pass from Finley.
Harsin lends a hand
Near the end of the viewing period during the morning practice, Auburn’s defensive backs came in from the other side of the field to work with the receivers in a few one-on-one drills. The non-tackling drill consisted of the receiver catching a screen pass then racing about five yards upfield, where the defender in coverage would meet him and try to stop him.
Williams played the role of quarterback to start the drill before head coach Bryan Harsin stepped in and took control. The best highlight of the drill came courtesy sophomore Kobe Hudson, who gave safety Smoke Monday a nice juke on his way past.
Although Harsin was handling passing duties, he made sure to share his thoughts at various times.
“High and tight, even on defense!” Harsin told safety Ladarius Tennison, who played the role of receiver at one point in the drill. “High and tight!”