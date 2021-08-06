Auburn’s veterans, newcomers get to work on first day of fall camp

Auburn’s first-team offensive line consisted of left tackle Austin Troxell, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Brandon Council and right tackle Brodarius Hamm. There was plenty of movement among those players as practice continued, as Hamm and Manning also ran with the second teamers alongside right guard Kameron Stutts, center Avery Jernigan and left tackle Kilian Zierer.

“He’s not limited out there at practice. I think we understand that he hasn’t had the amount of practice time that other guys have, so he’s going to go. He’s going to be able to go out there and cut loose,” Harsin said. “We’re going to have to do a good job of allowing him to build into a few things that he hasn’t done in a while. Other than that, it’s really kind of based on how he feels and how he looks, how he responds after each practice.”