Auburn’s victory over Arkansas stands as momentum boost before bye week

Nix finished the possession with a hard-earned 23-yard rushing touchdown to help hand Auburn its final seven points with exactly two-and-a-half minutes to go.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Given how crucial that possession was in the Tigers ending any hope the Razorbacks still had, Harsin pointed to it as a drive the team could grow from during its week without a game.

“We'll take that. We'll learn from it. We'll apply it to the bye week and the things that we have to do in order to get better,” Harsin said. “Now we have a chance to focus on ourselves and not focus on an opponent before we have to go play again in the next one, which will be good for us. We need it.”

On the other side of the ball, the Auburn defense had a few mishaps but on the whole put the Razorbacks in their place.

Arkansas moved well at times Saturday, but following EDGE Derick Hall’s goal-line strip sack and defensive lineman Marcus Harris’ recovery it was all Auburn. What was at first a formidable Razorbacks’ offensive attack mostly ceased being so: on Arkansas’ four drives after the fumble, it managed only seven points, picked up 156 yards, punted once and turned the ball over on downs twice.

In Hall’s mind, playing the way the Tigers did in Fayetteville can have a positive lingering effect.