Auburn’s victory over Arkansas stands as momentum boost before bye week

Auburn’s victory over Arkansas on Saturday could be perfect timing for the Tigers.
The Tigers’ 38-23 win over the Razorbacks came at a pivotal point in the season for the road squad. Auburn has a bye this week before starting the final stretch of the season, which features alternating home and away games against Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Alabama.
Auburn’s game against then-No. 17 Arkansas would set the narrative to start what amounts to the second half of the Tigers’ regular season, win or lose.
As a result of the 15-point victory, Auburn’s players and coaches have their heads held high and a 5-2 record to back their moods.
“I like the way our guys played today,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Saturday. “To be on the road and to win — and going into a bye week — man, all of these things are big for our program. That gives us a chance to create some momentum as we go into this bye week.”
The Tigers’ offense set the pace Saturday, and the performance stands as a potential stepping stone for the team’s next five games.
Auburn moved the ball well throughout Saturday’s contest, which made what the Tigers did late in the contest fitting. With a chance to seal the win, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix led a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took over six precious minutes off the clock.
Nix finished the possession with a hard-earned 23-yard rushing touchdown to help hand Auburn its final seven points with exactly two-and-a-half minutes to go.
Given how crucial that possession was in the Tigers ending any hope the Razorbacks still had, Harsin pointed to it as a drive the team could grow from during its week without a game.
“We'll take that. We'll learn from it. We'll apply it to the bye week and the things that we have to do in order to get better,” Harsin said. “Now we have a chance to focus on ourselves and not focus on an opponent before we have to go play again in the next one, which will be good for us. We need it.”
On the other side of the ball, the Auburn defense had a few mishaps but on the whole put the Razorbacks in their place.
Arkansas moved well at times Saturday, but following EDGE Derick Hall’s goal-line strip sack and defensive lineman Marcus Harris’ recovery it was all Auburn. What was at first a formidable Razorbacks’ offensive attack mostly ceased being so: on Arkansas’ four drives after the fumble, it managed only seven points, picked up 156 yards, punted once and turned the ball over on downs twice.
In Hall’s mind, playing the way the Tigers did in Fayetteville can have a positive lingering effect.
“Being able to come in here and get that win before the off week I think is huge, just for the guys and the confidence of this team moving forward,” said Hall, who had six tackles and one sack in the win. “Coming off the off week we've got a really great team in Ole Miss. I think that momentum will be able to carry over to that game.
“Just being able to go out there this week and still practice hard and still do the things that will be necessary to do coming off a victory will be much easier than going home with a loss.”
Auburn’s bye week seems to be arriving at just the right time. Not only is the team riding high after another victory, but players such as linebacker Owen Pappoe – who missed his fourth straight game with a leg injury – can heal up while the entire team eases the typical bumps and bruises that come with a long season.
The Tigers find themselves at a pivotal point in the fall, and thanks to Saturday’s win the buzz around the program is a positive one. Soon, we’ll see if they’re able to capitalize