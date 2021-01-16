Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood declares for NFL Draft

Another standout Auburn player is taking his talents to the next level.

Tiger safety Jamien Sherwood announced Saturday he is forgoing his eligibility and entering the 2021 NFL Draft. The news comes after Sherwood shined at safety during his junior season despite battling through injury and helped the Auburn pass defense throughout 2020.

“To my brothers at Auburn, thank you for the laughs and memories we shared. Nothing will ever compare, and I hope they will continue forever. There is nothing that will ever be like the Auburn Family,” Sherwood wrote in part on social media. “I will forever love Auburn. It will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, I will be forgoing my senior season and entering [sic] the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Sherwood faced the challenge of replacing the production of departed Auburn safeties Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson and did so quickly. He played in all 11 games for the Tigers in 2020 and ended the year with 75 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, one sack, one quarterback hurry and one fumble return.

Sherwood hurt his ankle during Auburn’s victory over LSU on Oct. 31 but did not miss any playing time after the Tigers had consecutive bye weeks prior to their next game.