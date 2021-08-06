Auburn safety Smoke Monday embracing chance to be senior leader

It seems like Auburn safety Smoke Monday’s college career has nearly gone by in the blink of an eye.

Monday told reporters on Friday it seemed like just yesterday he was one of the newcomers trying to fit in as a true freshman in 2018. Now, Monday finds himself as the most-experienced member of the Auburn secondary and among the true leaders on either side of the ball.

That transition may have come quickly for Monday, but the senior is embracing his new role with open arms.

“It feels weird because I had a lot of guys here when I first got here that taught me a lot. I didn't think I would be in this position so quickly, but by learning so much from the other guys who were here — that were older than me and taught me so much — it just feels good to be that older guy in the room,” Monday said. “My goal is to just basically teach them everything that I've learned since I've been here and just play my ball. Just do my job. By doing my job, I can help a lot of guys do their job.”

Monday’s status as one of the examples Auburn’s new coaches want others to follow is a hard-earned one.