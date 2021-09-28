Auburn secondary looking for better communication in showdown with LSU

AUBURN — Auburn safety Smoke Monday made it clear that the Tigers’ issues defending the pass this fall all come down to communication.
Monday discussed the Tigers’ issues in pass coverage on Tuesday in the lead-up to one of the team’s biggest challenges yet. After allowing their first four opponents of the season to complete 72.6 percent of their pass attempts – which leaves them with the fourth-worst percentage in the nation – Monday shared the Tigers’ biggest problem revolves around everyone being on the same page.
“We’ve just got to communicate better as a defense – really, that’s what it comes down to. We’ve just got to know each other and communicate the plays that we have,” Monday said. “Really, it’s a process every play: get lined up, get the call, communicate. That’s really the most simple thing we can do.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better every week with communication and just keep doing what we’re doing.”
Auburn’s issues last Saturday against Georgia State were primarily in regards to the Panthers’ ground game – though the secondary didn’t go unscathed.
The Tigers had a handful of breakdowns in coverage versus Georgia State, with two notable examples coming on a pair of Darren Grainger passes that were caught by wide-open Panthers. At the game’s end, Georgia State only had 117 passing yards – though they did average 9.8 yards per completion.
While that game followed a subpar performance against Penn State that saw quarterback Sean Clifford post the highest completion percentage of his career, Monday explained he likes what he’s seen given all the changes the defense has encountered.
“I feel like this defense has really done a great job within the first four games, basically just managing the new calls and all the things that we’ve been putting in. I feel like we’re getting very comfortable with it – the calls that we’re making,” Monday said. “If you continue to keep calling them, we’re going to continue to make plays. I feel like this defense is one of the best in the country, one of the best I’ve seen since I’ve been here. I feel like we have an opportunity to go out and show it every single week.”
As much as the Auburn secondary has struggled this fall, Monday delivered one of Saturday’s biggest plays to seal the Tigers’ victory.
With Auburn clinging to a three-point lead over Georgia State, Monday spotted an errant Grainger throw, intercepted the pass and raced to his left. With plenty of blockers ahead of him, Monday raced to the end zone on a 36-yard pick six to effectively put the game away.
Monday’s interception-return touchdown against the Panthers stood as his third career pick six, which ties him with Walt McFadden (2006-09) and Brian Robinson (1992-94) for the most in program history.
“I’m very proud of returning three touchdowns in my career. That’s something I always wanted to do growing up is just score touchdowns, basically,” Monday said. “For me to have three of them as a defensive player, that’s a plus for me, and I continue to look for more as the ball hawk I am.”
Monday knows Auburn will have to step up its game against LSU, which is leaning heavily on its passing game led by sophomore quarterback Max Johnson. Monday shared his confidence in the players around him, particularly fellow safety Zion Puckett, who Monday said has been working extremely hard and has tried to learn from what Monday has done in the past.
Monday acknowledged Auburn has had its share of mistakes to open the first season under head coach Bryan Harsin and defensive coordinator Derek Mason. Still, the senior showed little hesitation when it comes to the Tigers’ next test.
“We’re very excited. We know we haven’t won in Baton Rouge in a long time (1999),” Monday said. “I feel like we’re going to break that streak come Saturday — because I feel like this team really wants it, and we’re going to prepare our best. And we’re going to give LSU our best.”