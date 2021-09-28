Auburn secondary looking for better communication in showdown with LSU

While that game followed a subpar performance against Penn State that saw quarterback Sean Clifford post the highest completion percentage of his career, Monday explained he likes what he’s seen given all the changes the defense has encountered.

“I feel like this defense has really done a great job within the first four games, basically just managing the new calls and all the things that we’ve been putting in. I feel like we’re getting very comfortable with it – the calls that we’re making,” Monday said. “If you continue to keep calling them, we’re going to continue to make plays. I feel like this defense is one of the best in the country, one of the best I’ve seen since I’ve been here. I feel like we have an opportunity to go out and show it every single week.”

As much as the Auburn secondary has struggled this fall, Monday delivered one of Saturday’s biggest plays to seal the Tigers’ victory.

With Auburn clinging to a three-point lead over Georgia State, Monday spotted an errant Grainger throw, intercepted the pass and raced to his left. With plenty of blockers ahead of him, Monday raced to the end zone on a 36-yard pick six to effectively put the game away.